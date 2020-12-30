The former defensive back for the Golden Flashes even regularly instructs the Crimson Tide secondary. His defensive acumen was noted during the early days of the juggernaut he built at Alabama.

From the time he started out as a linebacker coach at alma mater Kent State in 1975, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has exclusively coached on that side of the ball.

When he won the first national title with the Crimson Tide in 2009, that group was built on supreme defense — with coordinator Kirby Smart selected as the Broyles Award assistant coach of the year — complemented by mainly a power ground attack. At one point that season, Alabama had a four-game stretch (three versus ranked teams) where it won by scores of 22-3, 20-6, 12-10 and 24-15. It was blue-collar football.

When Saban won his third national championship in 2012 versus Notre Dame, defense still ruled as Alabama finished No. 1 nationally in points allowed per game (10.3), while the Irish were No. 2 at (12.8). The Irish grinned out wins by scores of 20-17, 20-3, 13-6, 20-13 (in overtime), 17-14, 21-6 and 22-13.

Against the Crimson Tide, it wasn't enough against their buzz saw, and by halftime the Irish trailed 28-0 before the Crimson Tide put it into cruise control

While Alabama still recruits premier talent on defense, Saban’s approach to the game has changed with the times. This year he won games by scores of 63-48 (versus Ole Miss) and 52-46 (SEC Championship on Dec. 19 versus Florida). Two of the last three winners of the Broyles Award were his offensive coordinators: Mike Locksley (2018) and Steve Sarkisian (2020).

Since the College Football Playoff first began in 2014, the bromide about “defense winning championships” has fallen somewhat by the wayside.

In the CFP’s first year, Alabama lost a semifinal shootout 42-35 to Ohio State. The next year it had to defeat Clemson 45-40 in the championship tilt. In recent years, Saban has adjusted and embraced the fast-paced spread attacks that have taken over the game.

Georgia advanced to the 2017 title game with a 54-48 win in the semifinal (with no overtime) versus Oklahoma. Clemson tallied 35 and 44 points versus Saban’s crew to win it all in 2016 and 2018, and LSU last year averaged 48.4 points per game en route to the title, including a 46-41 win over Alabama during the regular season.

Notre Dame’s offense has been above average in recent years, but the 30-to-35-point scoring averages have been behind the pace of the 44 to nearly 50 of the upper tier.

“It seems in college football the teams that can score points usually fare well in games like this,” said Saban prior to facing Notre Dame in this year’s College Football Playoff. “And you’ve got to be able to play good defense. So you sort of try to keep from getting beat before you can win.”

Notice he didn’t say “great” defense or “championship” defense. Just “good” might be enough, because offenses set the pace.

Prior to getting named the head coach at Vanderbilt last month, Clark Lea has enjoyed a stellar three-year run as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator from 2018-20. He also is cognizant of how rules changes over the years to put up more points on the board, plus dynamic playmakers at quarterback and receiver, have extended defenses to their maximum threshold.

Alabama still runs some power with running back Najee Harris, but it is the lethal, quick-strike aerial assault, propelled by quarterback Mac Jones and wideout DeVonta Smith, that has helped the Crimson Tide average 49.7 points per game — and score at least 35 in each of the last 24 contests. That's nearly two touchdowns more per game than the 2012 unit arrived — and nearly double Notre Dame's modest 25.4 scoring average when the two teams last met for the national title eight years ago.

“As long as teams have the ability to spread the field out, and particularly run the quarterback, you’re always going to be forced to defend with all 11 players,” Lea said. “You’re going to be zeroed out, every person is going to have a responsibility. Until you have a guy that can cover two responsibilities, then you’re 1-for-1 across the board — and you better win your 1-on-1s. That’s where offenses become so complicated.

“They’ve found ways to isolate you. If your DB is one step behind or if your linebacker is leveraged an inch off the body … you can run into a lot of space. What I feel like I’m seeing is just the willingness [of offenses] to continue to push the envelope for what’s possible. What these teams are asking of their quarterback, how they’re using tempo, hard counts … it is relentless.”

The zone read and running threat with quarterbacks, including a probable No. 1 pick such as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, who rushed for 90 yards against Notre Dame in the 34-10 win on Dec. 19, particularly puts immense pressure on defenses.