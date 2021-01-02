Senior running back Najee Harris’ (15 carries for 125 yards) breathtaking hurdle of fifth-year senior cornerback Nick McCloud on his 53-yard scamper in the first quarter to set up a 14-0 advantage was the prime highlight. The running game was mainly an auxiliary element to keep Notre Dame’s linebackers and safeties honest and to set up quick pitch-and-catch plays.

Normally, Notre Dame limiting Alabama to 140 rushing yards (about 50 under its average) would prompt us to rate this category as, at worst, even. But the important stat here is the Crimson Tide averaged 5.6 yards per carry — and Harris 5.2 yards even when subtracting the 53-yard run. That’s all that was required to keep the Irish defense off balance.

Advantage: Alabama