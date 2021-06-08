Notre Dame, Alabama Home-And-Home Series Pushed Back One Year
The wait for Notre Dame and Alabama’s monumental home-and-home series will last another year.
Alabama announced Tuesday the two-game set is moving back one season from its initially agreed-upon dates. Originally set for 2028 and 2029, the games will now be held Sept. 1, 2029 at Notre Dame Stadium and Sept. 14, 2030 at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Crimson Tide’s addition of a home-and-home series with Oklahoma State for 2028 and 2029 prompted the move.
As a result, Notre Dame’s 2028 schedule no longer includes home games against Alabama and Clemson. The incomplete 2028 slate brings Arkansas, Boston College, Clemson and Miami to Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish will play at Navy (likely at a neutral-site), Purdue, Virginia Tech, Pitt and presumably USC, though an extension of the series with the Trojans has not yet been announced.
Alabama joins Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Navy and likely)USC on Notre Dame’s 2029 home slate. The road schedule that season will include trips to South Florida, North Carolina State, Florida State and Syracuse. In 2030, Notre Dame travels to Alabama, Louisville, Boston College, Navy and, presumably, USC. It hosts Indiana, Duke, Florida State and North Carolina.
The 2029 and 2030 series will be the third home-and-home between Alabama and Notre Dame. Prior ones were held in 1976 and 1980, and again in 1986 and 1987. The Irish are 5-3 all-time against the Crimson Tide and won five of the teams' first six meetings. Alabama has won the last two and most recently defeated Notre Dame 31-14 in the 2021 College Football Playoff.
