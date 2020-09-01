First, Stanford graduate transfer Trevor Speights was ruled out physically by the Fighting Irish medical staff. Then on Tuesday during a Zoom conference, head coach Brian Kelly revealed that two sophomores — Osita Ekwonu and Kendall Abdur-Rahman — have changed positions to aid the backfield.

The Notre Dame backfield has seen quite a bit of motion this preseason.

As a senior at Providence Day High in Charlotte, N.C., the four-star recruit Ekwonu carried 114 times for 765 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns. In his junior season, he was credited with 600 yards on the ground and 13 touchdowns. With his size, there is not a lot of secret regarding Ekwonu’s style.

Listed at 6-1, 236, Ekwonu was recruited as an inside linebacker. He appeared in three games last season and has four years of eligibility remaining.

“He has given us a physical presence,” Kelly said. “He’s a big, strong kid that can go in there and really mix it up for us.”

Meanwhile, the 5-11½, 195-pound Abdur-Rahman starred as a run-first quarterback at Edwardsville (Ill.) High his junior and senior seasons. He was shifted to slot at Notre Dame but did not see game action as a 2019 freshman.

In his senior year, Abdur-Rahman rushed for 1,135 yards and 19 touchdowns — with 10 of them coming on runs of 40 yards or more. His fastest time in the 100 meters was 11.22, and the all-state quarterback also passed for 647 yards and 15 scores his senior year.

As a junior, he racked up 1,399 yards rushing with 26 touchdowns, and added 580 yards passing with eight scores.

“He has been a pleasant surprise for us with his ability to see things, hit the hole with some vision and break some big plays,” Kelly summarized.

Shortly after signing with Notre Dame, Abdur-Rahman told Blueandgold.com that the staff looked at him more as a playmaker who could fit a number of roles.

“They were saying they liked my ability to make people miss and make big plays,” he said. “Making bad plays turn into good plays and things like that.”

Previous receivers under Kelly who moved to running back include 2016 third-round selection C.J. Prosise and current senior running back Jafar Armstrong, who has more career yards rushing (505) and receptions (27) than all the other six current running backs combined.

However, Armstrong has been beset by a litany of health setbacks the past two seasons (and apparently this preseason) and was limited to 122 yards rushing and 2.7 yards per carry in 2019.

The addition of Ekwonu and Abdur-Rahman to the backfield stable now gives Notre Dame seven scholarship running backs. The other five are senior Armstrong, juniors C’Bo Flemister and Jahmir Smith, sophomore Kyren Williams and freshman Chris Tyree.

The talk of August camp has been Williams, who played early last season (four carries, 26 yards), including kickoff return, but was redshirted after the fourth game.

“Kyren Williams has really emerged,” Kelly confirmed. “He's gained an advantage as the top back. He’s going to require some assistance at that position from a number of other guys. We won’t feature just one back.”

Among the returnees, Smith had the most yards rushing in 2019 with 180, but played sparingly in the final month, carrying only seven times for zero yards through the final five games. Apparently, he and Armstrong both had setbacks this August.

“Jahmir Smith has been out a little bit, but he’s back,” Kelly noted. “Jafar Armstrong as well — had a pretty good scrimmage [this weekend] as well.”