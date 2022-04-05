Notre Dame adds home game with Tennessee State to 2023 football schedule

The announcement of the first FCS team ever to appear on a Notre Dame football schedule is special enough that Notre Dame and Tennessee State will hold a joint press conference about it Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

The game itself — Notre Dame hosting the Tigers — will be Sept. 2, 2023, a week after the Irish open that season in Dublin, Ireland, against Navy. Both games will be telecast nationally on NBC.

“We’re excited to bring a pair of great academic institutions that are steeped in tradition together in 2023,” ND director of athletics Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “None of this would be possible without Dr. (Mikki) Allen and coach (Eddie) George’s vision for what this game can represent to our universities.

“I’m thrilled we’re able to bring the Tigers and the Irish together for a weekend that will feature programs with over 20 combined national titles, the Aristocrat of Bands and the Band of the Fighting Irish.”

It will also mark the first time in program history the Irish will face a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in football.

“TSU and Notre Dame are two iconic programs that have helped shape today’s college athletics landscape,” said Dr. Mikki Allen, TSU Director of Athletics.

“We are setting the foundation for long-term success under coach George’s leadership. The goal is that TSU will be a destination program for the next generation of student-athletes to come.”

Tennessee State becomes the 12th regular-season opponent on the 2023 schedule, with four games having dates that are yet to be announced.

2023 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 vs. Navy at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Sept. 2 vs. Tennessee State

Sep. 16 vs. Central Michigan

Sep. 23 vs. Ohio State

Oct. 14 vs. USC

Oct. 28 vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 4 at Clemson

Nov. 25 at Stanford

TBA at Duke

TBA at Louisville

TBA at NC State

TBA vs. Pitt