Notre Dame’s running back stable — which has been considered relatively unstable the past couple of years — has added a new work horse. Stanford graduate transfer Trevor Speights has announced he will enroll at Notre Dame this season with one year of eligibility remaining, although a waiver could grant him an additional year with the Irish.

Trevor Speights carried five times for 19 yards in Stanford's 38-20 win versus Notre Dame in 2017. (Bill Panzica)

Despite the presence of six scholarship players at running back, the situation has been unsettled enough to add Speights, whose college football career never quite flourished with the Cardinal because of injury and playing in the shadow of a couple of Heisman Trophy candidates. He picked Notre Dame over Rice.

Notre Dame’s connection to the 5-11, 203-pound Speights, a former three-star recruit from McAllen, Texas, is second-year Notre Dame running backs coach and first-year run-game coordinator Lance Taylor, who recruited him while working at Stanford from 2014-16.

• Speights was redshirted in 2016, his lone year with Taylor, while luminaries Christian McCaffrey and Bryce Love — both Heisman runners-up in different years — combined for 2,386 yards rushing and 6.6 yards per carry. • In 2017, Speights was the third option behind Love (his year as the Heisman runner-up) and Cameron Scarlett, finishing with 142 yards on 36 carries (3.9 yards per attempt). His best game was 61 yards on eight carries during a 49-7 blowout of Oregon — and his second best was five carries for 19 yards in a 38-20 defeat of Notre Dame. • In 2018, Speights remained behind Love, slowed by injuries that season, and Scarlett. His final numbers that year were 59 carries for 211 yards (3.6 yards per carry), and six catches for 52 more. His best contest was versus FCS foe UC Davis in which his 11 carries netted 87 yards.