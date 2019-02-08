Notre Dame had been keeping an eye on 2020 running back Tirek Murphy of Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ The King for quite some time entering February.

During the final week of the contact period before Signing Day, quarterbacks coach Tom Rees made his way to New York to check in on the talented four-star prospect. The following week on Feb. 4, Rees extended an offer to Murphy.

“Coach told me they needed players like me to continue the tradition at Notre Dame,” Murphy told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “He told me he wanted to see if I was the real deal and told me I was legit.

“I was too happy to get it. My mom loves Notre Dame, so making her happy made me happy.”