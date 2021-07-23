Notre Dame A Top School For Rivals100 Safety

As one of the top safety recruits in the 2023 class, the recruiting process has been busy for Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes’ Terrance Love.

It’ll only get more hectic when Sept. 1 rolls around. That’s the first day in which college coaches can start directly contacting him. Currently, it’s up to him to make calls to coaches.

He did narrow his list down to 12 schools this summer, which may help a little bit. Florida, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Stanford, Oregon and Texas A&M made the top list, which will be subject to change as his recruitment is still in its early stages.