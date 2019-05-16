Notre Dame A Top School For Top Louisiana DB Reed
Eric Reed isn’t much for the recruiting process.
The four-star defensive back from Calvary Baptist (La.) doesn’t do many interviews and tries to stay out of the limelight. But Reed knows he has to zero in on a top group of schools soon.
And he’s doing just that.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news