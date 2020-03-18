Making the top schools list for the 5-10, 180-pounder is Arizona State, Cal, Kansas, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC and Virginia Tech.

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon class of 2021 athlete DJ Harvey narrowed down his list of schools on Wednesday night.

Harvey, who Rivals ranks as the No. 30 prospect in the state of California and No. 30 athlete in the land, picked up an offer from Notre Dame Jan. 30. He received the offer during a phone conversation with Irish wide receivers coach Del Alexander, who regularly recruits Southern California for Notre Dame.

"Yeah it was a big surprise," the 5-10, 180-pounder said. "I couldn't imagine getting an offer from Notre Dame. This recruiting process is a dream come true."

In 16 games during his junior season, Harvey hauled in 84 passes for 1,465 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, he totaled 35 tackles, four interceptions (one returned for a score) and two punt return touchdowns.