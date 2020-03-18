Notre Dame A Top School For ATH DJ Harvey
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon class of 2021 athlete DJ Harvey narrowed down his list of schools on Wednesday night.
Making the top schools list for the 5-10, 180-pounder is Arizona State, Cal, Kansas, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC and Virginia Tech.
Harvey, who Rivals ranks as the No. 30 prospect in the state of California and No. 30 athlete in the land, picked up an offer from Notre Dame Jan. 30. He received the offer during a phone conversation with Irish wide receivers coach Del Alexander, who regularly recruits Southern California for Notre Dame.
"Yeah it was a big surprise," the 5-10, 180-pounder said. "I couldn't imagine getting an offer from Notre Dame. This recruiting process is a dream come true."
In 16 games during his junior season, Harvey hauled in 84 passes for 1,465 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, he totaled 35 tackles, four interceptions (one returned for a score) and two punt return touchdowns.
Notre Dame likes Harvey's talents on both sides of the ball, but it's more likely that he'd play in the secondary for the Fighting Irish.
"It's hard to choose between the two because I feel like I can play both at a very high level," Harvey explained. "Wherever I can get on the field is where I'd want to play."
Harvey planned to visit this spring before the NCAA enacted a dead period due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He's still hoping to get to Notre Dame once the dead period lifts.
Notre Dame has seven commits in the 2021 class, which five Rivals100 recruits.
