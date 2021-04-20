BlueAndGold - Notre Dame A Top Contender Among TE Jaxon Howard’s 51 Offers

As a sophomore in high school, New Hope (Minn.) Robbinsdale Cooper Senior High School class of 2023 tight end Jaxon Howard is just at the age of being able to get a driver’s license. He also has 51 scholarship offers to choose from – 48 from Power Five programs.

“It’s been crazy for me,” Howard said of the recruiting process. “Sometimes I can’t even believe it’s happening to me right now.

“One thing that does help is that coaches can’t call yet, but I have a feeling that when Sept. 1 of this year comes around, my phone will be blowing up a little bit. I’m prepared to slowly but surely find which schools fit me and narrow my list down a bit.”

Howard is correct. Even if he trims his list in half by this fall, Howard’s phone and mailbox will be flooded by college coaches. Even though coaches can’t directly reach out to Howard, they’re still able to recruit him hard by setting up weekly phone calls.