 BlueAndGold - Notre Dame A Top Contender Among TE Jaxon Howard’s 51 Offers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-20 10:02:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame A Top Contender Among TE Jaxon Howard’s 51 Offers

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

As a sophomore in high school, New Hope (Minn.) Robbinsdale Cooper Senior High School class of 2023 tight end Jaxon Howard is just at the age of being able to get a driver’s license. He also has 51 scholarship offers to choose from – 48 from Power Five programs.

“It’s been crazy for me,” Howard said of the recruiting process. “Sometimes I can’t even believe it’s happening to me right now.

“One thing that does help is that coaches can’t call yet, but I have a feeling that when Sept. 1 of this year comes around, my phone will be blowing up a little bit. I’m prepared to slowly but surely find which schools fit me and narrow my list down a bit.”

Howard is correct. Even if he trims his list in half by this fall, Howard’s phone and mailbox will be flooded by college coaches. Even though coaches can’t directly reach out to Howard, they’re still able to recruit him hard by setting up weekly phone calls.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

New Hope (Minn.) Robbinsdale Cooper Senior High School tight end and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Jaxon Howard
Rivals rates Howard — a 6-4, 235-pound tight end — as a four-star talent and the No. 64 overall prospect in the class of 2023.

Notre Dame is among the schools that is recruiting him consistently and was one of his more recent offers. The Fighting Irish were offer No. 48 for the 6-4, 235-pounder back in February, and it was one that meant a lot to him.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}