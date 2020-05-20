Notre Dame is seen as a playoff contender by one early preseason ranking. Pro Football Focus released its "too-early" top 25 power rankings and slotted Notre Dame as the No. 8 team, as generated by its "ELO" algorithm that weighs actual results and stats against what was expected to happen in a game. Turns out, the math likes the Fighting Irish and its 11-2 2019 season.

Pro Football Focus' math-based rankings are fans of Notre Dame's an Ian Book's 2020 outlook. (Ken Martin)

"After earning the 40th-highest PFF passing grade in the country in 2019 (minimum 350 dropbacks), Ian Book returns to see if the Irish can get in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years," PFF's synopsis read. Book is one reason Notre Dame comes out favorably in PFF's algorithm, which favors teams with returning quarterbacks who were productive in the prior season. PFF graded other aspects of the Irish's 2019 season favorably as well. It gave Notre Dame's offensive line the 13th-best line grade of all FBS teams in 2019. It rated the special teams unit as the third-best in college football last season. Kyle Hamilton was named to PFF's all-freshman team and given a "near-elite" coverage grade of 89.4.