Notre Dame A Strong Contender For Georgia ATH Jake Pope
Buford (Ga.) High class of 2022 athlete Jake Pope had an interesting experience watching the Clemson-Notre Dame matchup on Nov. 7, which resulted in a 47-40 triumph for the Fighting Irish.
On one hand, he’s the son of Brad Pope, a former Tigers’ safety in the mid-90s, but on the other hand, Pope been a Notre Dame target since the Irish staff offered him Aug. 3. The younger Pope has an obvious affinity for Clemson, but he found himself rooting for the Irish too. His dad had similar feelings as well.
“I was watching it, and I didn’t mind at all if Notre Dame won,” Pope said. “Usually I’m like, ‘Clemson has to win this game’ because my dad played there. But I was happy that Notre Dame won. That was a huge win. I really like Kyle Hamilton on defense. He’s a dog.”
Pope has been watching Notre Dame this season other than the top-five showdown in South Bend. Notre Dame knocked off one of Pope’s top choices last week in North Carolina, and he’s been impressed with the Irish’s play on both sides of the ball.
