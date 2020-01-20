This is an annual ritual in the days or week after the close of the previous season in the College Football Playoff. Invariably it involves putting the top four or five from the just completed season in a similar order, as well as the top 10-15.

Is there anything in college football easier than assembling the “Way Too Early” lists for the next season?

Usually, one or two bones are thrown out into the top 10, maybe even the top 5, just to raise eyebrows. In recent years the University of Michigan has been the popular such choice.



WatchStadium.com’s Brett McMurphy, for example, has 7-6 Iowa State — which lost 33-9 to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl — to finish No. 10 in 2020 (while the Fighting Irish come in at No. 15).

Of course, there is good reason for the Top 4-5 to remain relatively unchanged year after year: Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State have clearly separated themselves in the first tier since the inception of the CFP in 2014.

Oklahoma has been one of the four finalists in five of the six years the playoff format has been in existence, and Georgia for three straight years has pounded on its door, when not let inside like in 2017.

Reigning champion LSU was the “newcomer” to the scene in 2019, but even the Tigers had previously won national titles in 2003 and 2007 — placing them behind fellow SEC West Division rival Alabama for most national titles won since the turn of the 21st century.

For 2020, there are at least four consensus opinions among six of the top college football media outlets:

• Clemson and Ohio State are the overwhelming picks to finish 1-2. In the ACC, Clemson has no competitor in its stratosphere to stop it from winning the league crown, while Ohio State has obliterated its supposed top rival, Michigan, by scores of 62-39 and 56-27 the past two years and will host the Wolverines this year.

• Alabama is likely to find its way into the CFP next season after an “off” 11-2 season.

• Notre Dame remains in the “very good, but not quite great” second-tier category with ratings between No. 8-10.

• Wisconsin, which will play Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3, joins schools such as Florida, Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan, Texas in that Tier 2 strata generally around the Top 7-15.

Overall, the popular opinion is entering the Nov. 7 showdown at home versus Clemson, Notre Dame should be no worse than 7-1, and maybe favored to be 8-0.