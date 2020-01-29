News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame A "Major" Offer For Stud Georgia Pass Rusher

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston hit the Peach State last week and extended a few new offers. One stop he made was Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, and 6-4, 218-pound defensive end Noah Collins received good news from the Irish coach.

Collins, who ranks as the No. 28 weak side defensive end and No. 48 prospect in Georgia in the 2021 class, added Notre Dame to his offer sheet, joining the likes of Baylor, Florida, LSU, Miami, Texas and others.

Noah Collins was fired up to receive an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Noah Collins was fired up to receive an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)

"I was really shocked and happy too; Notre Dame is big," Collins told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "That's huge. I know it's a high academic school. They're well known for football too."

