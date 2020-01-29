Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston hit the Peach State last week and extended a few new offers. One stop he made was Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, and 6-4, 218-pound defensive end Noah Collins received good news from the Irish coach.

Collins, who ranks as the No. 28 weak side defensive end and No. 48 prospect in Georgia in the 2021 class, added Notre Dame to his offer sheet, joining the likes of Baylor, Florida, LSU, Miami, Texas and others.