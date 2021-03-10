When Notre Dame hosted Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic class of 2022 defensive back Jayden Bellamy for a game day visit in November of 2019, he held offers Massachusetts, Rutgers and West Virginia. Fast forward to today, and Bellamy has gone from a fringe Power Five player to a national recruit. The 6-1, 175-pounder has especially seen his recruiting stock rise in the past few weeks, picking up offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee. His offers from the Sooners on Feb. 9 was the turning point in his recruitment, as he picked up his powerhouse offers since then. It may have been coincidental, but soon after Bellamy received the good news from the Oklahoma staff, he heard from Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary.

Can the Fighting Irish land another talented prospect from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic? (Gus Ramos | @G1Bound)

“A couple of hours after I got the Oklahoma offer, Coach O’Leary followed me on Twitter,” Bellamy recalled. “Then we got on the phone and was telling me how he liked my film. He got my transcripts from my coach and then offered me.” While O’Leary coaches and recruits the safety position for the Irish, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Bellamy is being looked at for just that position. “Coach O’Leary said that he doesn’t put a label on me because he feels like I can play anywhere on the field,” Bellamy said. “He sees that I played corner and safety last season; he thinks I’d be good wherever. “He’s great. I know they just hired him, so I was pretty happy that I was one of their first players to catch his eyes. And Coach [Mike] Mickens, I talked to him for a few seconds too. I’m looking forward to getting to know him too.” The Notre Dame offer was a significant one for Bellamy, who attends one of the top Catholic schools in the Northeast. “It means a lot,” Bellamy stated. “This is the offer I’ve been wanting. When I visited, I liked their campus and atmosphere at the game. I was really happy to receive the offer.” Bellamy’s visit to Notre Dame was to see the Irish blow out Boston College 40-7 on Nov. 23, 2019.