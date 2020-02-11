The inside linebacker position is more of a premium spot than ever, and Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett's Barrett Carter is the very best in the nation per Rivals. He's listed as the nation's No. 35 recruit and No. 1 inside 'backer.

With his skills on the field and smarts in the classroom, Carter has racked up the scholarship offers, and he holds 47 of them according to his Rivals profile.

College coaches have flown through North Gwinnett to show their interest in Carter, but with the dead period in tact for February, things have slowed down for the 6-1, 220-pounder.

"It was really crazy," Carter said of the January contact period. "We've had so many coaches come through here. It's nice getting a free week to just bond with the team."