Notre Dame A "Big Offer" For Nation's Top ILB Barrett Carter
The inside linebacker position is more of a premium spot than ever, and Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett's Barrett Carter is the very best in the nation per Rivals. He's listed as the nation's No. 35 recruit and No. 1 inside 'backer.
With his skills on the field and smarts in the classroom, Carter has racked up the scholarship offers, and he holds 47 of them according to his Rivals profile.
College coaches have flown through North Gwinnett to show their interest in Carter, but with the dead period in tact for February, things have slowed down for the 6-1, 220-pounder.
"It was really crazy," Carter said of the January contact period. "We've had so many coaches come through here. It's nice getting a free week to just bond with the team."
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly originally planned to stop in at Carter's school but plans changed. Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea was able to make it in and bumped into Carter and his teammate, fellow Irish target and four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock.
"It was good," Carter said. "He told us that they really want us and we need to visit. It was really good to talk to him. He seems like a really cool, down to earth guy. That's huge."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news