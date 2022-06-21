Notre Dame TE commit Cooper Flanagan has unmatched official visit
The feeling is finally starting to set in for Cooper Flanagan.The Concord (Calif.) De La Salle High tight end has been Irish for about nine months. After a fourth visit to campus, it felt that way....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news