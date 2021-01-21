Notre Dame 2021 Scholarship Overview: Tight Ends
When Notre Dame begins the second semester of its 2020-21 academic year on Feb. 3, our count has 88 football players on scholarship, including the 26 recruits who signed in December (with 14 who could potentially enroll this February).
Another addition could occur in the late signing period, notably three-star Metairie, La., running back Logan Diggs who verbally committed to Notre Dame last July but did not ink during the early signing period in December.
There is no shortage of numbers at any position group, with 42 scholarship players on offense, 42 on defense and four specialists.
The scholarship number is beyond the typical 85, but it is impertinent this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic that led the NCAA to rule 2020 as a free year. Come 2022, the number is supposed to get back to 85, so roster management and balance will be carefully monitored.
Below is the overview at running back, and class year is defined by their academic year when the fall semester begins August 2021.
Tight Ends (5)
The 68 receptions that Notre Dame’s tight ends totaled in 2020 (for 724 yards and two touchdowns) were a single season school record by the position group. The previous standard for catches had been 66 in 2011 — with future first-round pick Tyler Eifert snaring 63 of them for 803 yards and five scores.
This past season marked the third straight where Notre Dame’s tight ends combined for more than 60 catches. They also had 61 for 634 yards and six scores in 2018, and 63 for 755 yards and a single season school record 11 touchdowns in 2019.
