When Notre Dame begins the second semester of its 2020-21 academic year on Feb. 3, our count has 89 football players on scholarship, including the 26 recruits who signed in December (with 14 who could potentially enroll this February).

There is no shortage of numbers at any position group, with 42 scholarship players on offense, 43 on defense and four specialists. By 2022, the number is supposed to get back to 85, so roster management and balance will be carefully monitored.

Below is the overview of the safety position, and class year is defined by their academic year when the fall semester begins in August 2021.