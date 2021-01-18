When Notre Dame begins the second semester of its 2020-21 academic year on Feb. 3, our count has 88 football players on scholarship, including the 26 recruits who signed in December (with 14 who could potentially enroll this February).

Jack Coan had 18 career starts at Wisconsin in 2018-19 before sitting out 2020. (Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports)

More additions could be added during the February late signing period, notably three-star Metairie, La., running back Logan Diggs, who verbally committed to Notre Dame last July but did not ink with the Irish during the early signing period in December while giving the process more thought.



There is no shortage of numbers at any position group, with 42 scholarship players on offense, 42 on defense and four specialists. The scholarship number is beyond the typical 85, but it is impertinent this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic that led the NCAA to rule 2020 as a free year. Come 2022, the number is supposed to get back to 85, so roster management and balance will be carefully monitored during this time. Below is the breakdown by position, and the class year (with eligibility in parentheses) is defined by the individual's academic year when the fall semester begins in August 2021.

Quarterbacks — 5

This is the first time in head coach Brian Kelly’s 12-year tenure he will enter spring drills with as many as five scholarship quarterbacks, although junior Brendon Clark might not be able to participate in live action while getting a “cranky” knee repaired. 5th-Year Senior: Jack Coan (1) — 6-3, 221 Graduate transfer from Wisconsin was 12-6 as the Badgers’ starter in 2018-19, but underwent right foot surgery this past Oct. 3 and did not play. In his career he has completed 68.0 percent of his 437 passes for 3,278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and is credited with 76 runs for minus-11 yards and five scores

Senior: None

Junior: Brendon Clark (4) — 6-2, 212 Redshirted as a freshman (2019) when he took 19 snaps, completing his lone pass for a 22-yard touchdown and rushing five times for 33 yards. In 2020 he took 18 snaps, completing 1 of 3 passes for seven yards and losing four yards on his lone carry before getting shut down at the end of the season because of a knee problem.

Sophomore: Drew Pyne (4) — 5-11, ½, 194 Took 25 snaps this season, completing 2 of 3 passes for 12 yards and rushing once for four yards.

Freshmen: Tyler Buchner (4), 6-2, 205 & Ron Powlus III (4), 6-3, 230 Dual threat Buchner did not have a senior year of football at California because of the shutdowns from the coronavirus, but he still was ranked the nation’s No. 111 overall prospect by Rivals. A Notre Dame legacy whose father started at quarterback for the Irish from 1994-97, Powlus will arrive with much less fanfare but as a valued insurance policy.

3 Questions/Analysis