Notre Dame signed 26 defensive players the last two seasons, and the balance of the 2018 and 2019 classes is truly impressive. The Irish staff signed eight defensive linemen, eight linebackers, five cornerbacks and five safeties in the last two recruiting hauls.

Twenty-two of the 26 signees were graded out as four-star recruits by at least one service, and nineteen of the 26 signees were ranked as a Top 300 recruit by at least one recruiting service (Rivals, ESPN, 247 Sports).

The roster overhaul the last two cycles has given Notre Dame the depth needed to now focus more on top-end talent. This is important because not having to sign players to fill numbers needs means the staff can be a bit more patient if it wants, which allows it to stay engaged with more top talents in the class.

Had Notre Dame come up short at a certain position in 2018 or 2019 it would have been forced to focus more on quantity over quality in the 2020 class. But now, the only focus is on quality, which is a great position to be in as a coaching staff.

Here are the needs for the Irish in the 2020 class and some early names to know: