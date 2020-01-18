By NFL standards, Notre Dame is listed with three players who are making the jump with one more year of eligibility: seniors Alohi Gilman and Tony Jones Jr. , and junior tight end Cole Kmet .

The deadline to announce for the 2020 NFL Draft that will be held April 23-25 is this Monday, and at this point the lion’s share of pro prospects have made their decision.

By Notre Dame standards, Kmet is the lone “early” departure because of his non-senior status.

Among the 12 Fighting Irish 2020 regular season opponents, eight prominent players have opted to turn pro, three of them from Wisconsin. However, there also are numerous surprise returns.

Here is the breakdown, listed chronologically on the schedule:





ARKANSAS (SEPT. 12)

Coming off back-to-back 2-10 seasons, the Razorbacks will be guided by first-year head coach Sam Pittman.

Safety Kamren Curl is leaving early, but the good news is the return of running back Rakeem Boyd.

Curl had 76 tackles and two interceptions plus a fumble return for a touchdown, and his 87.6 Pro Football Focus grade was the highest on the entire team.

The offense will build around Boyd, who rushed for 1,133 yards, 6.2 yards per carry and eight touchdowns this past season.





WAKE FOREST (SEPT. 26)

The Demon Deacons lost no one to the NFL — but a big one was still absorbed when starting quarterback Jamie Newman, who passed for 2,868 yards and ran for 574 in 2019, opted to use his final season as a graduate transfer at Georgia.

Two mainstays who are returning for their final season are receiver Sage Surratt (66 catches, 1,001 yards and 11 TDs in 2019) and defensive end Carlos Basham (57 tackles, 11 of them sacks, plus three forced fumbles).





WISCONSIN (OCT 3)

After three seasons rushing for 1,977, 2,194 and 2,003 yards — while averaging 6.7 yards and tallying 50 touchdowns — Jonathan Taylor is off to the NFL.

So is standout receiver Quintez Cephus (59 catches, 901 yards and seven scores in 2019) and center Tyler Biadasz.





STANFORD (OCT. 10)

A head-turning 14 Cardinal players have entered the transfer portal, while junior tight end Colby Parkinson (48 catches, 589 yards, one TD in 2019) is headed to the NFL.

The positive news was that cornerback Paulson Adebo and offensive tackle Walker Little — deemed a top-10 pick in the pre-season before getting sidelined by a knee injury — both will be back for their senior campaigns.





PITT (OCT. 17)

Honorable mention All-ACC safety Damar Hamlin (84 tackles last season) is returning for a fifth season.



