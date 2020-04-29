Notre Dame 2020 NFL Draft Superlatives: Biggest Steal, Best Fit And More
Mock drafts proved to be astute prognostications regarding Notre Dame players.
Notre Dame produced six draft picks for the second consecutive year and fifth time in the last eight. That number tied the Fighting Irish with Auburn for the eighth-most picks from any team and was on par with their expected output, according to mocks and analysts heading into the draft.
Now that everyone is settled and has an initial NFL home, it is time to dish out a few superlatives and assess the situations a few Notre Dame players found themselves in with their new teams.
Perfect Fit: Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers
It is hard to find any downside to this pick. Part of the appeal of Gilman as a draft prospect was immediate special teams help and experience playing all four kicking-game units. NFL teams often look to their day-three picks to play special teams first before potentially sliding into bigger roles. The Chargers immediately discussed Gilman, a sixth-round pick, as an impact special teamer from the season opener.
“We lost a lot of our core special teamers from last year,” head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Saturday.
Lynn mused that Gilman is similar to former Chargers safety Adrian Phillips, who signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent in March. Phillips was an undrafted free agent, made the team as a rookie for his special teams help. He grew into a more noticeable role on defense in his six years with the Chargers and started seven games in 2018.
