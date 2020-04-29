Mock drafts proved to be astute prognostications regarding Notre Dame players.

Notre Dame produced six draft picks for the second consecutive year and fifth time in the last eight. That number tied the Fighting Irish with Auburn for the eighth-most picks from any team and was on par with their expected output, according to mocks and analysts heading into the draft.

Now that everyone is settled and has an initial NFL home, it is time to dish out a few superlatives and assess the situations a few Notre Dame players found themselves in with their new teams.