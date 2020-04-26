The high mark occurred in 2014 with eight (two of them as juniors). With six more selected this year, Notre Dame now has had 511 chosen since the debut of the NFL Draft in 1936.

Through 10 NFL drafts in the Brian Kelly era, a total of 45 Notre Dame players have been selected, notably a minimum of six in five of the last eight years and each of the last two.

Here is the 2020 summary plus a little Notre Dame history on the teams that selected the Fighting Irish players:

Thus, with the Fighting Irish adding six this year and USC media relations officially listing the Trojans number at 509 entering this season — and USC getting two drafter this week — the two rivals would now tied for most players drafted with 511 apiece.

Earlier in the week we reported Notre Dame at 504, but a Notre Dame spokesman indicated that an oversight in their books made it 505.

Tight End Cole Kmet — Second Round (No. 43)



Team: Chicago Bears

Kmet is the first Notre Dame player drafted by the Bears since guard Mike Gandy in 2001.

Notable Fact: For the third time under Kelly, Notre Dame had the first tight end selected in the draft. The first two were Kyle Rudolph (2011, second round, No. 43 overall, just like Kmet) and Tyler Eifert (2013, first round, No. 21).





Top Three Notre Dame Players To Play For Chicago:



1. Lineman/Linebacker George Connor — With his combination of size and speed, he revolutionized the linebacker position while playing for his hometown Bears from 1948-55 and earning first-team All-Pro honors five times en route to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

2. Lineman George Trafton — An original “Monster of the Midway,” he too is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a brilliant career from 1922-32.

3. Safety Dave Duerson — Four-time Pro Bowl selection while playing in the Windy City from 1983-89, he was part of the legendary 1985 Bears defense that resulted in their most recent Super Bowl title.





Wide Receiver Chase Claypool — Second Round (No. 49)

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt had been the most recent Fighting Irish player drafted by the Steelers, nearly in the same spot in 2014: second round, No. 46 overall.

Notable Fact: In the 50 years since 1970, only three other wide receivers from Notre Dame were selected higher than Claypool: first-rounders Tim Brown (1988), Michael Floyd (2012) and Will Fuller (2016).

Raghib “Rocket” Ismail would have been had he not signed first with the CFL.





Top Three Notre Dame Players To Play For Steelers:



1. Running back Jerome Bettis — After spending his first three years with the Rams, “The Bus” played his final 10 seasons in Pittsburgh, culminating with a Super Bowl title, on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

2. Running back Rocky Bleier — One of the great against-all-odd stories in NFL annals, he came back severely wounded from the Vietnam War and was told he would always walk with a limp. He ended up starting on four Super Bowl champs from 1971-80, and had another season where he eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing.

3. Linebacker Myron Pottios — In three of his five years in the Steel City from 1961-65, he made the Pro Bowl three times, and missed one full season with an injury.





Defensive End Julian Okwara — Third Round (No. 67 overall)

Team: Detroit Lions

First Notre Dame player drafted by Detroit since wide receiver T.J. Jones in the sixth round back in 2014.

Notable Fact: Joining fellow end and older brother Romeo on the roster, the Okwaras will be the first brothers from Notre Dame to play together in the NFL since Ross Browner and Jim Browner were both with the Cincinnati Bengals in 1979-80.

Offensive linemen Zack Martin (Dallas) and Nick Martin (Houston) are currently in the same state, but not the same team.





Top Three Notre Dame Players To Play For Lions:



1. End Leon Hart — The 1949 Heisman Trophy winner starred for eight years with the franchise (1950-57) while playing on both sides of the ball, earning first-team All-Pro honors in just his second year. The Lions won NFL titles in 1952, 1953 and his final season in 1957, when he lined up at fullback.

2. Running back Nick Pietrosante — Two-time Pro Bowl selection rushed for nearly 4,000 yards and nabbed 134 passes during his seven seasons with the Lions from 1959-65.

3. Receiver Golden Tate — Consistently productive in his four full seasons at Detroit (2014-17) with at least 90 catches each year, earning Pro Bowl status in his first year with the organization.





Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. — Fourth Round (No. 113 overall)

Team: Carolina Panthers.

The first Fighting Irish alumnus drafted by the Panthers since quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2010) in the second round.

Notable Fact: In Kelly’s 10 seasons with the Irish, the lone cornerbacks taken higher were KeiVarae Russell in 2016, in the third round as the No. 74 overall selection, and Pride classmate Julian Love last year — also in the fourth round but five spots higher (No. 108) by the New York Giants.





Top Three Notre Dame Players To Play For the Panthers:

1. Long Snapper J.J. Jansen — It’s hardly a snap to make millions in such a specialized role the way Jansen has during an 11-year career so far (2009-19) at Carolina.

2. Quarterback Steve Beuerlein — His best years statistically during a 1988-2003 NFL career were with the expansion team Panthers from 1996-2000, highlighted by a Pro Bowl appearance in 1999. Beuerlein threw for 12,690 yards and 86 touchdowns at Carolina.

3t. Fullback Anthony Johnson & Safety Pat Terrell — Teammates on the 1988 national champs, both joined Beuerlein as regulars in the late 1990s. Johnson rushed for 1,795 yards and caught 103 passes, while Terrell started 34 games in three years.