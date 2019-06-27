Rex Pflueger (0), T.J. Gibbs (10) and John Mooney (33) provide the "old" look head coach Mike Brey always wants. (Fighting Irish Media)

Part IV in our five-part series where we interviewed Mike Brey one on one. The first time Notre Dame men’s basketball suffered a losing season under head coach Mike Brey was 2014, when the then 14th-year head coach saw his squad debut in the ACC with a 15-17 overall record, 6-12 in the league. The following year with a returning veteran nucleus, the Fighting Irish had one of their three greatest all-around, accomplished seasons in the post-World War II era (along with 1974 and 1978), finishing 32-6, capturing the ACC Championship and advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time in 36 years. A similar rebound in 2019-20 is not projected after last year’s 14-19 meltdown that included a 3-15 ledger for a last-place tie in the 15-team ACC, but returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 is attainable for at least two reasons. First, Brey notes that the league lost a bevy of alpha figures, with 10 of the top 27 picks in this year’s NBA Draft (and six of the top 11) coming from the ACC. This goes far beyond the personnel losses of the “Big 3” in reigning national champ Virginia and perennial superpowers Duke and North Carolina, but also some significant roster shifts at Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina State, Miami… “You feel there is a chance to jump up,” Brey said. Second, it’s because Notre Dame returns 10 scholarship players, nine of whom had multiple starts. That includes current sophomore guard Robby Carmody, who underwent shoulder surgery in December that enabled him to use a medical redshirt in the future if he so desires. The Irish did lose starting junior wing D.J. Harvey, who has transferred to Vanderbilt. The break-up was cordial and even a relief to both parties because his style with that of the program’s identity did not mesh. The post-season conversation with Harvey was blunt. “I said, ‘I’ll never take your scholarship, but your role is going to be completely different (next year),” Brey said. “It was very amicable … I told him, ‘I failed. I can’t deliver on what we talked about (during his recruitment). I just don’t think I can do it.” Ideally, Brey would have replaced Harvey with William & Mary graduate transfer Justin Pierce, who took an official visit to the campus this spring and was highly interested in enrolling … until North Carolina swooped in at the 11th hour and eventually signed him. Brey and his staff scan the transfer portal because “there could be some guys at other schools worried about probation with FBI investigations,” but for now the foremost objective is to maximize the skill set of the remaining 10.

The Four-Man Nucleus The program’s modus operandi under Brey has been to “stay old,” which it was not last year with zero seniors after mid-December while the bulk of the roster was comprised of freshmen and sophomores. This year’s nucleus will be more seasoned with fifth-year senior wing Rex Pflueger and seniors John Mooney and T.J. Gibbs at forward and guard, respectively. As has been the pattern throughout the Brey era, the 6-9, 245-pound Mooney blossomed as a junior, earning third-team All-ACC honors while averaging 14.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. “He was taking on ACC front lines himself, and he’s still getting more confident … a pure team guy,” Brey praised. Mooney is so centered on improvement that he did not even apply for any draft evaluation feedback, especially after being told by at least one scout that he probably would not get drafted and is more of an NBA G-league figure. “He just shrugged and said, ‘Well that explains that. Let me get to the weight room,’ ” recalled Brey with a laugh.

