There are two recruiting classes signed by college football programs every year: the one that is on paper at the time, and the one that eventually performs on the field. With the one on paper on National Signing Day, the next time a head coach on signing day states “we’re really disappointed with the class we just signed, and our future looks bleak” will be the first. After National Signing Day is the reality. Only in about three or four years does one truly know how strong a class is.

Center Jarrett Patterson will be the anchor of the Notre Dame offensive line as a senior and has been the standout from the 2018 class. (Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports)

And now that it is three years later, the returns from Notre Dame’s 27-man class from 2018 so far have been uninspiring — although Notre Dame still has been one of the top five programs in the country the past four years in terms of winning percentage. Ten of the 27 signed in 2018 were among Rivals’ top 250 players, with four among the top 100: safety Houston Griffith (No. 43), linebacker Jack Lamb (No. 77), quarterback Phil Jurkovec (No. 87) and wide receiver Kevin Austin (No. 88).

Over the past 35 years I’ve generally used the “one-third rule” regarding recruiting classes signed by the Fighting Irish. • One third will be two- or three-year starters (in rare instances four) with bona fide NFL aspirations. • One third will be depth figures/fine special teams contributors who can help in a pinch. • One third will not pan out for various reasons, be it injuries, transfers, academics, discipline issues, personal problems, etc. Looking at the 27-man class in 2018 that was ranked No. 11 by Rivals, it has unfortunately leaned too much toward the last one-third. So far it appears at least 11 of the 27 might not even be with the program in 2021 for what would be their senior year. Furthermore, at this juncture, there are only two that can be pointed to as legitimate NFL prospects based on what they have done on the field the first three seasons: center Jarrett Patterson and tight end Tommy Tremble. That’s not to say there can’t be some late bloomers who break out with a strong season in 2021, much like wideout Javon McKinley did as a fifth-year senior in 2020. Final analysis is premature until the last whistle. Here is the overview by position:

Quarterback: Phil Jurkovec

Transferred to Boston College last January, shortly after Ian Book announced he was returning for his fifth season in 2020. Jurkovec competed well for the 6-5 Eagles this season, completing 205 of 336 passes (61.0 percent) for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions, finishing 46th nationally in passing efficiency at 138.7 (Book was 33rd at 144.3). Jurkovec also had 77 carries for 150 yards and three scores. He likely would have been the 2021-22 starter at Notre Dame if he had stayed. Instead, the Irish landed Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan to replace Book in 2021.

Running Backs: C’Bo Flemister And Jahmir Smith

Smith left the program in October and announced via social media that his priorities were school and working on his mental health. He is in the transfer portal. Flemister has developed into a solid No. 3 option the past two seasons, finishing with 299 yards (127 in the 52-0 win versus USF) , 5.2 yards per carry and five scores. However, sophomore Kyren Williams and freshman Chris Tyree are clearly the future here, while incoming four-star and 215-pound freshman Audric Estime also could see playing time in 2021.

Wide Receivers: Kevin Austin Jr., Micah Jones, Lawrence Keys III, Braden Lenzy And Joe Wilkins

This is why fifth-year seniors Javon McKinley and Ben Skowronek, a Northwestern graduate transfer, and senior Avery Davis, a former quarterback recruit, were leaned on so much in 2020. This once promising quintet combined for 20 catches for 195 yards and two scores as juniors. Austin was ranked the No. 88 player and Jones No. 192, but Austin has five career catches and Jones — who remarkably graduated in three years — has none. Austin’s career has been ravaged by injuries (2020) and suspension (2019), and health remained a primary issue for Lenzy, as it did with Keys, this past season. At least two of these figures will need a McKinley-like emergence in 2021.

Tight Ends: Tommy Tremble And George Takacs

A superb isolation blocker and a prime figure in Notre Dame’s ground attack, Tremble also caught 19 passes for 218 yards, but freshman phenom Michael Mayer became the prime target while tying McKinley for the team lead in catches with 42. Four-star recruit Takacs (three catches for 30 yards) would be a starter at many Power Five schools, but at “Tight End U” it’s not as easy. Senior Brock Wright will try his hand at the NFL this year, and if Tremble leaves early for the draft, that would open up opportunities for more action.

Offensive Line: John Dirksen, Luke Jones, Cole Mabrey And Jarrett Patterson

Former left tackle Patterson has started at center the past two years before a foot injury Nov. 14 at Boston College ended his 2020 campaign. With four starters departing along the offensive line, he will be the anchor of the 2021 unit, although maybe not necessarily at center. Mabrey had to retire from football this preseason because of medical issues in his neck/shoulder area. Jones transferred to Arkansas after his freshman year and was a reserve guard for the Razorbacks this season. Dirksen was listed as Tommy Kraemer’s backup at right guard in 2020 and will vie for a starting role as a senior.

Defensive Line: Jayson Ademilola, Justin Ademilola, Ja’Mion Franklin And Ovie Oghoufo

A severe quadriceps injury his freshman year set back Franklin, and with a deep line, he announced in December he will be transferring to Duke. Oghoufo saw 149 snaps as a reserve vyper this season and seemed to be progressing on schedule, but he entered the transfer portal this week. The Ademilola twins have provided quality depth, Jayson (11 tackles this year, 1.5 for loss) at three-technique and Justin at strong-side end (17 tackles, 2.5 for loss). Jayson started against Florida State and Louisville in October when Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was sidelined, but then Jayson himself was shelved in November with a torn meniscus. Tagovailoa-Amosa is projected to return for a fifth season in 2021. Justin will have a legitimate chance to succeed the graduated Ade Ogundeji at strong-side end.

Linebackers: Bo Bauer, Jack Lamb And Shayne Simon

Beset by a litany of injuries since his senior year in high school, top-100 recruit Lamb fell behind this season with more health setbacks after a promising debut campaign in 2019 sophomore. He entered the transfer portal this week. Bauer became a productive third-down figure at middle linebacker this year behind senior Drew White, finishing with 26 tackles, 4.5 stops for loss, one sack and one interception. Both could have a time share in 2021 as well. Simon split time at Buck with sophomores Marist Liufau and Jack Kiser, with his best game coming in the win versus Clemson Nov. 7. He finished the year with 14 tackles and four passes defensed. Buck will remain a wide open battle in 2021.

Safety: Derrick Allen, Houston Griffith And Paul Moala

The 2018 safety recruiting matched virtually anyone in the country. Griffith was the highest-ranked Irish recruit in the haul at No. 43, while Allen was No. 135 and local product Moala a bonus. Allen transferred to Georgia Tech prior to his sophomore season and finished with 13 tackles as a reserve this season for the Yellow Jackets. Griffith worked at nickel as a freshman, auditioned at boundary corner as a sophomore, and then was beat out by sixth-year senior Shaun Crawford for a starting safety role this preseason. He finished with 14 tackles in a reserve role and entered the transfer portal this week. Shifted to rover, Moala was a special teams mainstay his first two seasons and the top backup for Butkus Award winner Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah this year before an Achilles injury on Oct. 3 versus Florida State ended his season. He will compete for the starting rover role in 2021 with Isaiah Pryor.

Cornerback: TaRiq Bracy, Noah Boykin And DJ Brown