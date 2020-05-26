Prior to each college football season, the vast majority of faithful followers or even coaches preface their aspirations by stating, “if the stars all align right…” That’s because having a confluence of everything coming together ideally — offense, defense, special teams, schedule, coaching staff, the right bounce, etc. — is rare.

Notre Dame's 2015 offense was loaded with first- and second-round picks. (Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports)

Just when it looks like the defense has the experience and star power, the offense might be in a state of flux, or vice versa. Sometimes it’s the schedule, which often prompts the statement, “this team might be better than last year’s, but it might not show in the record.” The past decade from 2010-19 at Notre Dame is a reflection of finding that ideal confluence. If you could have only one Fighting Irish team to represent the school in a 2010-19 College Football Playoff, which would it be? • The 2012 edition that played in the BCS National Championship Game had the best defense, led by linebacker Manti Te’o. The 12.77 points allowed per game remains the best at Notre Dame since 1980 (10.7, including the bowl). However, the offense was only 78th while producing the lowest scoring output of the decade at 25.77. Losing 42-14 to Alabama in the finale, a game not as close as the score, put a damper on an amazing journey. • The 2017 unit became the first at Notre Dame since 2002 to defeat four teams that finished in the Associated Press top 25: No. 12 USC, No. 15 Michigan State, No. 18 LSU and No. 23 NC State. It was so dominant with its 8-1 start that it rose to No. 3 in the CFP rankings. But then it lost 41-8 at Miami and fell in two of its last three regular-season games, although it capped the year with a thrilling 21-17 victory versus LSU in the Citrus Bowl to finish No. 11.