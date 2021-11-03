Notes & numbers on Drayk Bowen’s commitment to Notre Dame

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen pledged to Notre Dame on Wednesday night, giving the Fighting Irish their sixth commitment of the 2023 class. As a highly ranked, in-state recruit, there’s a good bit to dive into when it comes to Bowen’s commitment and how it impacts the Fighting Irish.

The best in Indiana

Bowen is the top-ranked prospect in Indiana for the class of 2023 according to Rivals. Notre Dame has signed the No. 1 in-state prospect five times since the beginning of the Rivals era (2002): James Aldridge in 2006, Gunner Kiel in 2012, Jaylon Smith in 2013, Justin Brent in 2014 and Blake Fisher in 2021. Smith was ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the class of 2013 and certainly proved his lofty ranking at Notre Dame. After a career with the Irish that included 292 total tackles and 24.5 tackles for loss, he was a second-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. Prior to his knee injury in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, Smith was widely considered a sure-fire top five pick in the NFL Draft. Many other in-state players have collectively contributed mightily to Notre Dame’s success over the last couple decades. Wide receiver Jeff Samardzija was the No. 2 prospect in Indiana in 2003 and was rated as a three-star recruit. Center Braxton Cave and wide receiver John Goodman were No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in Indiana in 2008. Most notably in 2009, offensive lineman Zack Martin was No. 2 in the state, and tight end Tyler Eifert was No. 10. Offensive lineman Nick Martin was No. 8 in 2011, defensive lineman Sheldon Day slotted at No. 3 in 2012, and linebacker Drue Tranquill ranked at No. 6 in 2014. Among the current Notre Dame linebackers, Paul Moala was the No. 19 prospect in Indiana in the class of 2018, while Jack Kiser was ranked No. 9 the following year. Defensive back JoJo Johnson was No. 13 in 2021 (Fisher, mentioned above, was No. 1).

Strong start in 2023

Notre Dame has six commitments thus far; five of them are in the Rivals250, while three in the top 100. Rivals has thus far assigned seven prospects five-star status in 2023. Typically, Rivals has 30-35 prospects who will be rated as five-stars by the end of the rankings cycle, which occurs after the national all-star games and prior to National Signing Day in February. With Bowen’s commitment, the Irish have two commitments within the top 30 — Mentor (Ohio) High defensive end Brenan Vernon (ranked No. 8 overall) and Bowen (No. 22). Running back commit Sedrick Irvin Jr. of Miami Gulliver Prep is ranked No. 81 overall, defensive end pledge Keon Keeley of Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep sits at No. 106 and safety verbal Adon Shuler is slotted at No. 213.

