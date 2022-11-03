And one that may reappear or even expand Saturday night when Notre Dame (5-3) hosts fourth-ranked Clemson (8-0), owner of both the nation’s longest active win streak (14 games) and best road record in the FBS since 2015 (34-4).

For now, the 6-foot-5, 255 sophomore is Mayer’s new sidekick. And a gimmick of sorts.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mitchell Evans has as good a chance as anyone in Notre Dame’s deep stable of tight ends to be the next elite one to emerge in the rich ND position group lineage, currently led by junior All-American Michael Mayer .

"It's up to (offensive coordinator Tommy) Rees,” Evans said when asked this week if he’d be comfortable throwing a pass from the gadget play, that to this point has consisted of lunging forward with the football.

“Whatever he has cooked up, I don't know. I'll just do what he tells me to do."

The play is called “Mitch-a-palooza,” and so far it’s been about converting critical short-yardage plays in the four times it’s been run — two each in Irish victories over UNLV on Oct. 22, and Syracuse last Saturday.

Evans, a former high school quarterback for Wadsworth (Ohio) High, essentially motions from his tight end spot, stops behind center Zeke Correll, takes a snap and surges with the Irish offensive line.

The results have been two third-down conversions, a fourth-down conversion and a touchdown from the 1-yard line.

Three weeks ago Rees sent Evans a text with a message and a picture of a poster attached that said “Mitch-a-palooza.”

“I think he made it up,” Evans said. “I don't remember what was on it besides it said that."

Actually, it was a reference from the film Old School that came out the same year Evans was born (2003). Evans didn’t give it another thought until tight ends coach Gerad Parker explained in a position-group meeting that “Mitch-a-palooza” was a “QB sneak thing.”

“I'm like, ‘All right, I'll do whatever I have to do to help the team,’” Evans said.

He actually had to re-learn to take a snap under center. Every one of his high school snaps, Evans said, came out of the shotgun formation, with his most recent under-center snap coming in middle school.

“I went down there with Zeke (Correll), and got a couple snaps in (before practice),” Evans said. “Never dropped it, and (Rees) was, ‘All right, I trust you. Let's do it.'"

Evans would like to do some traditional tight end things too against Clemson, namely catching passes. That hasn’t happened yet in his first three games back from summer foot surgery that kept him sidelined for the entirety of August training camp and the first five games of the season.

Evans caught two passes for 21 yards last year as a freshman.

"It was a bit rough the first week back for Stanford (Oct. 15),” Evans said. “I took like 19-20 plays in the game. I could tell I was a little bit tired. But working back, they told me when I come back, it's going to be a couple of days to get back in the flow of things. Even though you're back, you're still going to be a little wobbly. I'm (now) 100 percent and feel good. It's good to be back."

As a committed recruit and senior in high school, Evans and then-offensive tackle recruit Blake Fisher came to South Bend in hopes of finding their way into Notre Dame Stadium for the Nov. 7, 2020, Clemson game won by the Irish (47-40) in double overtime.

But it was during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, so just 11,011 fans were allowed in, mostly students, faculty and staff and all of whom had been COVID tested. Recruiting visits were banned by the NCAA during that time.

“We were watching at some guy's house on campus,” Evans said. “It sucked we couldn't come up to the game. Watching that game, I couldn't imagine if the stadium was packed. It would have been so cool and we're going to have that this weekend. It's going to be great."