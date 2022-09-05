Marcus Freeman still has plenty of firsts ahead of him at Notre Dame.

He has already served as Notre Dame football’s head coach in his first bowl game and his first road game. Next on his to-do list will be entering Notre Dame Stadium as head coach for his first home game.

That opportunity will come Saturday against Marshall (1-0).

“It’s something you dream about,” Freeman said Monday. “Ever since I’ve been named head coach, I’m looking forward to this moment to be able to lead our team into this stadium and play a really good opponent in terms of what coach (Charles) Huff has done since he’s been the head coach there — going 7-6 last year, 1-0 this year.”

Fulfilling a dream doesn’t guarantee the memory will be a good one. Freeman is still looking for his first win as a head coach after the 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl and Saturday’s 21-10 loss at Ohio State.

In both games, the Irish blew second-half leads. Each loss provided opportunities to learn for Freeman and his team. Even the smallest details in sideline operations have to be ironed out.

Freeman said the communication was “really good” in the first game Saturday with the current coaching staff. But ND needed to do a better job having players ready on the sideline to be subbed in at a moment’s notice. And Freeman himself needed to be ready to share his opinion with his coordinators in important moments.

Freeman pointed to a moment near the end of the first half against Ohio State when he was caught up talking with the defense and unable to inform offensive coordinator Tommy Rees that he wanted to take a shot to score some points. That probably explains why Notre Dame took a timeout with 28 seconds left after the Irish handed the ball to running back Chris Tyree for a one-yard gain from ND’s 21-yard line.

The deep shot instead came on second down to wide receiver Braden Lenzy. An incomplete pass from quarterback Tyler Buchner allowed Ohio State to save a timeout, take one after a five-yard run by Tyree on third-and-9 and force Notre Dame to punt with 18 seconds left. Fortunately for the Irish, punter Jon Sot boomed a 49-yard punt that was fair caught, which led to Ohio State kneeling the football with 11 seconds left.

“I have to do a better job of being able to click over from one side to the other and make sure that I'm communicating with both sides,” Freeman said.

Notre Dame shouldn’t need extra motivation to win its first game of the season even though Marshall is a Group of Five team from the Sun Belt Conference. But the Irish won’t have as many motivating factors to point to as they did a week ago.

“It's easy when you walk into the team meeting and say, “We're 17.5-point underdogs,” to get them motivated,” Freeman said. “And it's easy to say, ‘We’re going to a hostile environment with 105,000 fans’ to get them motivated. Now we have to use that same motivation when we get ready for this Marshall team.

“And maybe we’re not looking at the spread or something like that, but we are looking at this as an opportunity. We get 12 guaranteed opportunities. 12. We understand that we work 300 days a year for 12 guaranteed opportunities, so for us to waste an opportunity in Notre Dame Stadium, it would be a shame.

“So, we'll have them motivated for practice. We’re going to practice with intensity, physicality and really, really an attention to detail and the execution of what we're looking for.”

Freeman doesn’t want to dial down the physicality too much ahead of Saturday’s game (2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

“We still have to have physical, tough football practices,” Freeman said. “You get later in the year, you kind of pull back on the physicality because of how the body’s get beat up. But week two, we're going to continue to be physical. We're going to go good-on-good. We're going to have to have speed. We’re going to have to practice. We're going to start fast.

“That's something that that's been pushed from the minute I became head coach. What we have to do is start fast. There are periods of practice, moments in practice where you kind of just put the ball down and say let's go. We're going to open this practice up and go good-on-good. That's an important piece for us."

