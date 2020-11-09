Beat a No. 1 team, and national honors are likely to follow. For Notre Dame, they flooded in Monday following a 47-40 double-overtime win over Clemson on Saturday. Five players earned individual recognition in the form of ACC or national awards, and so did head coach Brian Kelly. The Irish were also named the Reveal Suits Football Writers Association of America National Team of the Week for ending Clemson’s 36-game ACC win streak and maintaining possession of the Football Bowl Subdivision’s longest active win streak (13 games).

Notre Dame fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book was named to the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 List for Week 10, his second appearance on it in 2020 and fifth of his career. Book for 310 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another 67 yards in Notre Dame's win. He has not thrown an interception in 168 pass attempts, the longest active streak in the ACC. Sophomore running back Kyren Williams was named the ACC's Running Back of the Week for his 140-yard, three-touchdown game. His first carry was a 65-yard touchdown and he scored both of Notre Dame's overtime touchdowns. He is one of four players since 2015 to run for three touchdowns in game against Clemson, with current NFL players Todd Gurley (2014), Derrick Henry (2015) and Dalvin Cook (2016), per Pro Football Focus.