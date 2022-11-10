SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mike Brey started listing schools Wednesday before providing the context.

“Radford, Central Michigan, Loyola Marymount, Indiana State, Ball State, North Dakota State — those will be on my gravestone,” said the Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach. “Those are the mid-majors that have come in and got us in my 22 years.”

Forgive Brey for failing to mention Miami (Ohio), which was the first mid-major program to win a Notre Dame home game during his tenure in his first season (2000-01). Brey nailed the rest of them, though not in order: Central Michigan (2003), Loyola Marymount (2009), Indiana State (2013), North Dakota State (2013), Ball State (2017) and Radford (2018).

The loss to Radford was recent enough that Brey didn’t have to be the only one to remind his players about prior to Thursday’s season opener against 0-1 Radford (8 p.m. EST on ACC Network). Graduate seniors Dane Goodwin, Nate Laszewski and Robby Carmody were all freshmen on that 2018-19 team that lost to Radford, 63-60, as part of the Gotham Classic.

“They actually mentioned it a little bit the other day in the training room,” Brey said before transitioning into a brief preview of the current Radford team set to visit Notre Dame. “Good guards, transfer portal, all of a sudden they’re old. They can really score. They play fast.”

The Highlanders lost their season opener at Marquette on Monday by a 79-69 margin. Radford shot 41.3% from the field and scored 25 points on fast breaks.

The Irish will start their season without an expected starter, Brey shared Wednesday. Niagara grad transfer Marcus Hammond, one of four guards in the starting lineup for ND’s exhibition with Xavier (La.) last week, suffered a sprained MCL in his knee. Brey said Hammond would likely be re-evaluated next Friday, Nov. 18. Which means Hammond would miss at least the next three games against Youngstown State, Southern Indiana and Lipscomb as well.

Graduate senior Trey Wertz will take Hammond’s spot in the starting lineup. Hammond totaled nine points, seven rebounds and two assists in the exhibition against Xavier. Wertz scored 12 points with four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes off the bench.

The 6-foot-5, 193-pound Wertz came off the bench in all 34 of his game appearances for the Irish last season. He averaged only four points with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.1. He only played more than 20 minutes in one of Notre Dame’s last 10 games.

The rest of Notre Dame’s starting lineup is expected to be freshman guard JJ Starling and a trio of graduate seniors: guard Cormac Ryan, guard Goodwin and forward Laszewski.

“We’re a little thinner on the perimeter,” Brey said, “and that does concern me, because Marcus has been very good for us through 30 practices and the two exhibitions/scrimmages.”

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS