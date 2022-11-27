Notre Dame’s sophomore wide receivers have something to build on after a mostly forgettable 2022 season for the position group. Even though it might be small, it is still meaningful. Entering No. 15 Notre Dame’s 38-27 loss to No. 6 Southern California on Saturday night in Los Angeles, Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles and Jayden Thomas had combined to account for just a third of the team’s passing yardage totals. They had a combined 50 receptions for 695 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. For comparison’s sake, on the opposing sideline, reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison had 51 receptions for 765 yards and eight touchdowns by himself so far this season. Of course, more than one factor goes into wide receiver production. For example, the Irish have one of the top tight ends in college football. Michael Mayer had registered 59 receptions for 711 yards and seven touchdowns before Saturday. He tacked on eight receptions for 98 yards and two scores in the regular-season finale. Then, there is quarterback play — a department where Notre Dame is noticeably disadvantaged. Click below for a limited-time promotion for an Inside ND Sports annual subscription.

Southern California standout Caleb Williams showed just how challenged the Irish are at the position with his four-touchdown performance in the victory in the LA Memorial Coliseum. He completed 18-22 (81.8%) passes for 232 yards. Eight different receivers caught passes. But for as much as Williams’ supporting cast has — and will continue to — receive attention this season, Notre Dame’s showed in spots its capabilities. And Colzie is at the forefront of the potential after 12 games. For the first six games of the season, the 6-foot-5, 211-pound Colzie was an afterthought. The sophomore wide receiver played limited snaps and caught no passes as he worked back from a knee injury. However, his recent progress came to a head with a career-high 75 yards on three catches Saturday. His performance also netted his first career touchdown. Meanwhile, Thomas caught two passes for 20 yards to extend his reception streak to eight straight games. And Styles snagged four throws for 34 yards. It was his most receptions since catching five balls against North Carolina on Sept. 24. It marked the first time in their careers that Colzie, Styles and Thomas have each caught two passes for at least 20 yards. And with Colzie and Styles combining for 109 yards on seven catches, Notre Dame junior quarterback Drew Pyne applauded their behind-the-scenes work, which resulted in Saturday’s recognition.

“I think it's credit to them,” Pyne said. “They’re two young guys who just work their tails off non-stop. We work in practice, after practice throwing back shoulders. I worked with Deion during the week, throwing a high ball up to him in the red zone. And those guys just come to work every single day with a positive attitude. “They're silly guys who like to have fun, and they’re some of my best friends. So, kind of just like that chemistry of being close with them as receivers, I think translates on the field and all the work that we put in during the week.” In the 10th start of Pyne’s career, he put together his best passing performance. Pyne completed 23 of 26 (88.5%) passes for a career-high 318 yards and three touchdowns. His 88.5% completion rate took the No. 2 spot in the Notre Dame record books behind a 10-of-11 (90.9%) outing by Steve Beuerlein against Colorado in 1984. However, that showing was overshadowed by a deflating third-quarter fumble and a costly fourth-quarter interception. Despite Pyne’s promising performances at points throughout the season, his shortcomings are why Notre Dame will closely monitor the transfer portal this offseason. Whoever the next quarterback might be, Colzie, Styles and Thomas will be there to help the Notre Dame offense take the next step. They have one last opportunity in Notre Dame’s bowl game to make a final impression as sophomores. In January, a star-studded wide receiver recruiting class consisting of highly rated four-stars Rico Flores Jr., Jaden Greathouse and Braylon James will arrive in South Bend. Regardless, Colzie, Styles and Thomas have shown incremental progress. Now, it awaits more production.

Three of Notre Dame’s captains' careers could have concluded

Junior tight end Michael Mayer (87) scored two touchdowns against USC. (© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

With the Irish out of College Football Playoff contention, Notre Dame’s player availability for its bowl game could have three program cornerstones missing. In the coming days and weeks, Notre Dame will learn whether defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson and tight end Michael Mayer chose to play in the season's final game. Foskey and Patterson are both NFL-bound, and Mayer is expected to follow by declaring early for the NFL Draft. If Saturday becomes their final game in an Irish uniform, they have highlights to remember during an otherwise disappointing loss. In just 36 games in his Notre Dame career, Mayer has amassed 2,099 receiving yards and a catch in every game. Mayer moved up to No. 3 all-time in career receptions with 180, surpassing Jeff Samardzija and finishing just one shy of T.J. Jones. His two scores increased his career touchdown record to 18, and he is also the career leader in tight end receptions receiving yards. Foskey’s 1.5 sacks increased his career sack record to 26.5. He is up to 0.65 sacks per game in his career, which ranks third all-time at ND. The 6-5, 265-pound senior also added a tackle for loss to finish with five total tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble. His four solo tackles were a season high. Although Notre Dame rushers averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, Patterson and the Irish O-line only allowed two sacks. Inside ND Sports will provide updates of Foskey's, Mayer's and Patterson’s decisions as they are made available.

Irish secondary stays strong against top wide receivers

Freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison (right) tackles USC standout wide receiver Jordan Addison (left). (© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Being without graduate student TaRiq Bracy (hamstring) or senior Cam Hart (shoulder) was a big blow to the Notre Dame secondary. However, Notre Dame put together another commendable effort against two of the country’s best wide receivers. Freshmen Jaden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison and junior Clarence Lewis held Addison (three catches, 45 yards) and freshman All-America pass catcher Mario Williams (four catches, 37 yards) to under 85 yards and zero touchdowns. Addison and Williams had a combined 78 catches, 1,273 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns coming into the game. The production of Mickey, Morrison and Lewis comes one week after they held the ACC’s top receiver, Zay Flowers, to three catches for 46 yards and no scores. Though the Irish secondary allowed two touchdowns to Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Josh Downs against North Carolina, they kept him to just five total receptions for 32 yards. To kick off the season Sept. 3, Notre Dame kept Ohio State midseason All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. in check with five receptions for 56 yards and zero touchdowns. Buckeyes star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba did not play the entire game due to an injury. Before Saturday’s game, the Irish secondary was the No. 18 of 131 teams in passing yards allowed per game with 186.8.

Trojans get creative on special teams

USC head coach Lincoln Riley was not taking any chances against the top team in the country in blocked kicks. Instead of calling on his punter Aadyn Sleep-Dalton and the rest of his unit on punting situations, Riley relied on Caleb Williams to handle the team’s punting duties. Williams finished the game with two punts that totaled 84 yards. His longest punt was 58 yards. Notre Dame has not blocked a punt in its last two games after blocking seven punts in its first 10 games.

Hash Marks

- Notre Dame's 38 points surrendered were a season-high. - Pyne completed his first 15 passes. The most consecutive completed passes by a Notre Dame quarterback is 25 by Everett Golson in 2014. - Junior safety Xavier Watts had a career-high nine tackles. - Freshman cornerback Jaden Mickey made his first career start. - By appearing in the game, graduate student safety Houston Griffith tied former defensive lineman Kurt Hinish in career games played at Notre Dame, with 61. Here is the complete breakdown of currently active players.

Notre Dame Career Games Played Rankings Rank Games Played Player T-1 61 S Houston Griffith T-1 61 DL Kurt Hinish (2017-21) 3 60 OL Josh Lugg 4 56 LB Bo Bauer* T-5 55 K Jonathan Doerer (2017-21) T-5 55 DL Jayson Ademilola