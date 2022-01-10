Notebook: Notre Dame's Blake Wesley named ACC Freshman of the Week

For the second time this season, Notre Dame men's basketball guard Blake Wesley has been named the ACC Freshman of the Week.

In two conference victories over North Carolina and Georgia Tech last week, Wesley averaged 20 points, four assists, 3.5 steals and two assists.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Wesley entered this week ranked second in the ACC in true freshman scoring with 14.3 points per game. That average put him No. 5 among major conference true freshman and No. 14 in Division I.

He was previously named ACC Freshman of the Week on Dec. 13 for scoring 14 points with four rebounds and three assists in a 66-62 win over then-No. 10 Kentucky.



