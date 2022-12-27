Buchner’s body didn’t hold up with that workload. The left shoulder injury that required surgery and sidelined him for Notre Dame’s final 10 games of the season was sustained on a designed read option that Buchner kept himself.

The No. 21 Irish (8-4) struggled to do so in Buchner’s first two starts of the season, which resulted in him leading Notre Dame in carries (24), rushing yards (62) and rushing touchdowns (2) in the losses to Ohio State, 21-10, and Marshall, 26-21.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Notre Dame can make quarterback Tyler Buchner ’s return to the starting lineup in Friday’s Gator Bowl a whole lot easier if it can run the football with consistency.

Notre Dame won’t have to rely on Buchner’s legs, or even his arm for that matter, if it can physically dominate up front with its offensive line and a running back committee that rolls three deep with sophomores Logan Diggs and Audric Estimé and junior Chris Tyree.

“Any time you can run the ball, it helps take a little pressure off the quarterback,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Tuesday after Notre Dame’s second practice of the week at Fernandina Beach (Fla.) High. “Obviously, that’s something we’ve leaned on. We have to find ways to carve out a run game against a good defense.”

Good might be too complimentary of a term for No. 19 South Carolina’s defense, especially its run defense. Through Monday’s bowl action, the Gamecocks (8-4) ranked No. 112 in the FBS in run defense for allowing 192.4 yards per game. That same South Carolina team will be without two of its starting defensive linemen: edge Gilber Edmond (transfer portal) and tackle Zacch Pickens (NFL Draft). Edmond led South Carolina with nine tackles for loss in the regular season. Pickens was tied for fifth on the team with 42 tackles.

The cast of characters South Carolina’s defense will still rely on up front includes impressive size — 6-foot-6, 275-pound edge Jordan Burch and 6-3, 313-pound tackle M.J. Webb — and memorable names — tackle Tonka Hemingway (6-3, 295) and edge Hot Rod Fitten (6-2, 250).

South Carolina’s defense allowed more than 200 rushing yards six times this season including three times in the last four games. Tennessee only rushed for 152 yards in a 63-38 loss to South Carolina on Nov. 19, but it still managed 5.4 yards per carry.

At Notre Dame, the Irish had three of their best four rushing performances of the season in the last five games: 246 yards vs. Syracuse, 263 yards vs. Clemson, and 281 yards vs. Boston College. A season-high 287 rushing yards came against North Carolina in September. But amid the late season rushing success, Notre Dame rushed for only 66 yards against Navy and 90 yards against USC.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

The Midshipmen and Trojans used loaded boxes and a lot of movement up front to slow down Notre Dame’s running game. Smart money would bet South Carolina tries something similar. The Irish better have an answer.

“We saw it probably starting with Syracuse the most, BYU a little bit,” Rees said specifically of the slants and twists from defensive linemen. “Schematically, we kind of know what we can go operate against it and what’s going to give us a challenge. However we can put out players in a great position against all that stuff is going to help them.”

Notre Dame entered Tuesday with the No. 41 rushing offense in the FBS for averaging 182.8 yards per game. Though the Irish offense is missing consensus All-America tight end Michael Mayer (preparing for NFL Draft) and 10-game starting quarterback Drew Pyne (transferring to Arizona State), the running game should be the least impacted by those absences.

Notre Dame’s top three running backs — Estimé (142 carries for 825 yards and 11 touchdowns), Diggs (152-732-3) and Tyree (95-423-3) — have combined for 1,980 rushing yards and 17 rushing TDs.

“It’s a big opportunity,” Diggs said. “We sat down, we watched film and we dissected the defense. They’re a really, really good defense, but they give up a lot of yards on the ground. We’re really going to try to dial in on that and present the opportunity to continue to dominate at the line of scrimmage.”