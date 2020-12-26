Notre Dame’s Butkus Award winner, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, is on his way to being a consensus All-American. The senior linebacker was named a first-team All-American by ESPN, CBS Sports and The Athletic, as well as a second-teamer by Pro Football Focus. He won the Butkus Award, given to the country’s best linebacker, after a season spent as the face of a steady, disruptive defense. Left tackle Liam Eichenberg (The Athletic, CBS) and left guard Aaron Banks (ESPN, PFF) also earned first-team All-America recognition, while safety Kyle Hamilton was voted a second-team All-American by The Athletic.

“The physics-defying Owusu-Koramoah is a fearsome hitter with a well-rounded skill set that stretches,” The Athletic wrote. “He leads the Irish with 11 tackles for loss and has 56 tackles, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, an interception and a fumble return for a touchdown in the regular-season win vs. Clemson. Owusu-Koramoah has already become the third Notre Dame player to win the Butkus Award in the past nine years, joining Jaylon Smith and Manti Te’o.” ESPN’s capsule had this to say: “The ACC championship game loss to Clemson was a bummer for Notre Dame, but what a regular season Owusu-Koramoah had for the Irish. The 6-1, 215-pound senior is versatile enough to play all over the field and made game-changing plays for Notre Dame all season.” Eichenberg and Banks, meanwhile, were not charged with a sack this year. Banks allowed just seven pressures in 11 games. Eichenberg allowed one quarterback hit all year. They were the steadiest blockers on an offensive line that is one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award. “The Fighting Irish have been an assembly line of offensive line talent in recent years, including at left tackle,” The Athletic wrote. “Eichenberg is the next man up, ready to be an early-round pick in the NFL Draft. The Notre Dame running game leads the ACC in average yards before contact, according to Sports Info Solutions.”

Added ESPN on Banks: “Banks, a 6-5, 330-pound senior, has been the enforcer on a Notre Dame offensive line that is one of the strongest in the country. He's a road grader in the running game from his [left] guard position but is equally skilled as a pass-protector. Nicknamed the "Dancing Bear," Banks allowed just two sacks in 844 snaps as a junior and has been an even more complete offensive lineman this season.” Banks is Notre Dame’s highest-rated pass blocker, per PFF, with an 85.6 grade. His still-impressive 82.3 run-blocking mark is the third-highest among Notre Dame’s starters. “Notre Dame has the clear-cut best offensive line in the country, and Banks is a key cog in that unit,” PFF’s Anthony Treash wrote. “He was the only Power 5 left guard who earned a pass- and run-block grade above 80.0 this year. “Banks came in at No. 6 among all FBS left guards in PFF pass-blocking grade. That sounds great as is, but it’s even more impressive when you consider the fact that he played the fourth-most true pass sets among players at the position.” PFF’s All-America teams included five Notre Dame players: Banks, Owusu-Koramoah, Eichenberg (honorable mention left tackle), Tommy Kraemer (honorable mention right guard) and Robert Hainsey (third-team right tackle).

