SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame men's basketball will look a little different this year. First-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry leads the charge for a team consisting of four true freshmen, three transfers and little returning production from last season. The Irish tip off Nov. 1 with an exhibition game against Hanover, and five days later, they'll take the floor for their season opener against Niagara. Monday marked the first official day of practice in college basketball, and Notre Dame hit the floor running after months of on-court workouts and conditioning training. Shrewsberry said Monday's practice was different than what the Irish had been doing months prior, but said there was mutual excitement from the coaches and players on taking the first steps of building Notre Dame's identity. "I think we're constantly still growing and getting better," Shrewsberry told Inside ND Sports before Tuesday's practice. "Like the thing I told them, really, that's what we want to focus on is team first and improving daily, and that's it. "Don't think about anything else but those things. And come in here with that attitude each and every day, and let's try and get better. We're trying to get better. We don't want to be our best on Nov. 6. We want to be our best at the end of the season." Shrewsberry said the Irish built their foundation during preseason workouts, and the upcoming practices create opportunities to zero in on details and build habits.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTYyNjI0MDI3MCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Establishing a defensive mindset

Junior guard Julian Roper II, a transfer from Northwestern, said defense was one of the biggest competitive factors in the Big 10, and he's brought that mindset to Notre Dame since committing in April. As a freshman for the Wildcats in 2021-22, Roper recorded 25 steals, which ranked second0highest on the team. "So, just taking that from there and taking it here ... I know I have to be sound defensively," Roper said. "Defense is probably one of the biggest things that will lead to our offense, especially [for] us this year. Really just being sound on defense, fundamentally sound [and] not gambling a lot ... trying to get stops every play [and] every time down, not necessarily a steal. We're just trying to get stops every time. That's one of the biggest things." Last season, Penn State, under Shrewsberry, held its opponents to 68.2 points per game and averaged slightly over four steals per game. Shrewsberry said one of his non-negotiables at Notre Dame is effort. Another one is defense, and he's looking for players that can follow rules and guard certain actions in live game settings. "We spent a lot of time doing it," Shrewsberry said. "I think you are what you emphasize. And for us, we need to have a defensive DNA from the start with our team, so we emphasize that a lot. We emphasize ball movement on offense. And like I said, there's things we got to clean up to get where we need to be. "But that part of it has been emphasized and it's been drilled in and it'll continue to be, because that gives us a chance every single night. It's all we want, is a chance to win every single night. If we have a defensive DNA, that will happen."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5kYXkgb25lLCBkb25lIOKAlCB3ZSYjMzk7cmUgb2ZmaWNpYWxseSBi YWNrIGluIGJ1c2luZXNzIPCfkrw8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29JcmlzaD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvSXJpc2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9u V1oyY3RSMUcyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbldaMmN0UjFHMjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBOb3RyZSBEYW1lIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATkRt YmIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRtYmIvc3RhdHVz LzE3MDY2NDczMDU3OTE2NDM3NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Falling back in love

J.R. Konieczny said he wasn't sure what to expect when Shrewsberry and the new Irish coaching staff arrived on campus in the spring. Coming off a redshirt season, the former South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph's star pondered his next move. He spoke with his family and close friends, and received a universal message they'd support any decision he made. After meeting the new coaches and learning Shrewsberry's NBA pedigree, Konieczny knew he wanted to remain loyal to Notre Dame. This summer, the 6-foot-7, 204-pound guard said he realized a lot about his personal identity and relationship with basketball. "I want to say I just like kind of redefined my whole kind of thinking when it comes to basketball," Konieczny said. "You know, I've taken two years off of playing basketball. Deep down, you know, I'm thinking to myself, 'I just love playing basketball, but I had to step back.' You're thinking about that, and really ... I love playing basketball. "I just want to go out there on the court. I want to be playing again ... I have a new hunger for the game. I have a new love for the game. New respect for the game, especially these new coaches, they've shown me a lot so I'm just excited to get ready." Konieczny, who said he's never gone two consecutive years without playing basketball, has only appeared in seven career games for the Irish. The former three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class received brief interest from Purdue, where Shrewsberry was on staff from 2019-21, but the Boilermakers never offered a scholarship. Konieczny has made an impression on Shrewsberry with his work ethic and commitment to getting better. "His willingness to learn has been great," Shrewsberry said. "He spent a lot of time with [assistant] coach [Mike] Farrelly really early on in the spring when we got here, working on his shot, which has been great. I'm really pleased with how he's shooting the basketball, but he's been working [and] taking the time. "Everybody wants to come to the gym and work on like, me putting the ball in the hole. He's taking time to work on the things that helped him be a better defender. Because I told him, 'I only need five to play defense. And I'm going to play the guys that can do it.'" "He's trying to put himself in that position to earn playing time by what he's doing on the defensive end of the floor."

Digging deeper