SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In between two momentous Notre Dame football recruiting weekends, head coach Marcus Freeman got a glimpse this week of the 11 later-arriving members of his 2023 class during their first week of classes and summer workouts. What impressed him the most about them is what he didn’t witness during some drillwork with ND’s returning veteran players, transfers and 12 early enrolled freshmen. Culture shock.

“The young guys come in more and more prepared for a college training schedule,” Freeman said Thursday during a one-on-one interview with Inside ND Sports. “Every year it’s like they’re more and more prepared. “Now, training is one thing. Football is another. So, we’ll see when we put the pads on and they have to go out there and execute it. But they look good. They look physically good. They look like they’re prepared for a college training schedule.” Among those who caught Freeman’s eye Wednesday were running back Jeremiyah Love, wide receiver Kaleb “KK” Smith, and defensive ends Brenan Vernon and Boubacar Traore. Almost the entire roster started the summer term injury-free. That includes players who missed all or portions of contact work in spring practice — safeties Ben Minich, Adon Shuler and Thomas Harper, cornerback Christian Gray, defensive lineman Devan Houstan, tight end Mitchell Evans and running back Jadarian Price. The exceptions are June-enrolled freshman offensive tackle Charles Jagusah (winter PCL surgery) and returning tight ends Eli Raridon and Kevin Bauman (fall ACL tears). “When I say 100 percent, they’re doing 100 percent of every rep that everybody else is doing,” Freeman said of his injury report. “The two guys I mentioned, the ACL guys, maybe they’re being held back a little bit in the running, like maybe not as much volume as everybody else, but we expect them to be doing that come training camp.”

Portal perspective

Freeman’s philosophy with the transfer portal is to always do your deep research on prospective transfers, whether or not there’s an immediate or obvious need. That was the case with quarterbacks over the past couple of months after rising junior Tyler Buchner in late April opted to transfer to Alabama, leaving the Irish with three options, two of whom had never thrown a pass in a college game. Window shopping but without a serious intent to pursue adding to projected starter and Wake Forest grad transfer Sam Hartman, rising sophomore Steve Angeli and freshman early enrollee Kenny Minchey. “We’re happy with the group we have, and we think with the reps and development of Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey, and the reps they’ll get with the 2s and 3s, they’ll be ready to be the backup and third string for our team.” The Irish did add two more scholarship transfers in the spring in Rhode Island defensive back Antonio Carter II and Penn State running back Devyn Ford for a total of 10 incoming transfers, three of whom are walk-ons. • Freeman said the addition of Ford, a former Rivals top 50 recruit, was not a reflection of uncertainty regarding Price’s recovery from a June 2022 left Achilles tendon tear. “We feel very good about Jadarian Price and where he’ll be as we get ready for this season,” Freeman said. “Devyn Ford was about: Does he have traits that maybe we don’t have in our running back room? And can he help us win championships? If the answer was yes, let’s bring him in and do it. And it was.” The traits specifically were the combination of elite speed, maturity/experience and a special teams skill set. Once junior Logan Diggs transferred to LSU in the spring, only returning starter Audric Estimé could check the maturity/experience box. “If we didn’t believe [Ford] had those traits that we believed would help us win, we would not have brought him in,” Freeman said, “but we feel very confident in JD.” • Two players exited the Irish roster before the March 22 start of spring practice but never entered the transfer portal during the 45-day spring window, nor did they medically retire. The two — kicker Josh Bryan and cornerback Philip Riley — remain enrolled at Notre Dame and for now plan on getting their degree from ND. They’ll both be juniors academically in the fall.

Running Back No. Player Height Weight Year 7 Audric Estimé 6-0 227 Jr./Jr. 24 Jadarian Price 5-10 203 So./Fr. 3 Gi'Bran Payne 5-9

204 So./Fr.

12 Devyn Ford 5-11 200 Gr./Sr. 22 Jeremiyah Love 6-1 195 Fr./Fr.

Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed warms up for the Blue-Gold Game, April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Looking ahead