Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly was jovial during his weekly radio show Thursday night, kidding around with audience members and host Jack Nolan. The Irish, however, have a momentous matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in less than 48 hours, one that potentially carries College Football Playoff implications.

To prepare for the Bulldogs, Notre Dame made the indoor practice facility extremely loud. The noise level got up to at least 107 decibels. That volume level will likely require the Irish to use a non-verbal cadence at certain points during the game. "You overprepare for those things," Kelly said, "and they're generally not quite as bad." Yet Sanford Stadium could be the loudest its ever been. Georgia has added seats, which will allow the Bulldogs to set its attendance record. This will be the 10th time Notre Dame has set an attendance record in a stadium. "Don't they play in the SEC?" Kelly asked sarcastically. "Don't they play teams from the SEC every year? And we, Notre Dame, go down there and set the record? Again, another reason why we're not relevant." Kelly, once again, downplayed the pressure associated with playing the No. 3 ranked Bulldogs and expressed that his players see it as a privilege to play in games of this magnitude.

Jonathan Doerer Ready for the Moment?

If the game is close, it could come down to a field goal attempt from kicker Jonathan Doerer, who struggled for most of last year. He's had just one attempt this season, which he drilled from 36 yards against New Mexico, but he has yet to prove himself on a big stage. During the broadcast, Kelly named Doerer as his most improved player and said he had to overcome a lot mentally and physically last year to get where he is today. He also noted that during today's practice Doerer drilled a kick from 61 yards, a distance that Kelly prays they don't have to ask him to kick from during a game. "He has that kind of leg," Kelly said. "And look, are we going to call one from 61? I hope the heck not."

Irish Will Get Book's Best Game

On the year, quarterback Ian Book has some impressive statistics. He is fifth in the nation in the nation in passing efficiency, but Kelly stated that Book doesn't think he's played well so far. "He would tell you that he would grade himself out as a 'D' and probably a 'C' in his first two starts," Kelly said. "He's going to play better." Kelly went as far as to say that, after a great week of practice, fans will see the best of Book in Athens. That's a lot of pressure to put on a quarterback who has struggled so far this year, but it's also necessary. If Notre Dame doesn't get the best of Book, it's unlikely they will come out of Athens with a victory. Kelly knows this and he's made the expectations for his senior quarterback clear.

Injury Updates