Notebook: ND freshman Styles finishes with a flourish

Lost in a second-half offensive funk Saturday, was a breakthrough party for Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles.

He had eight catches for 136 yards — both team highs — and a touchdown in No. 5 ND’s 37-35 Fiesta Bowl loss to ninth-ranked Oklahoma State at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. And that was nearly enough to make him the most prolific first-year wideout in the 12-year Brian Kelly/Marcus Freeman Era.

Kevin Stepherson (25 catches, 462 yards, 5 TDs in 2016) still holds that distinction. Styles is right behind him, finishing with 24 receptions for 344 yards and a TD.

He is the first ND freshman receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game since Michael Floyd in 2008.

“Zo, he's a special player,” outgoing Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan said after throwing for an ND bowl record 509 yards. “I've known him since day one.

“He's been an extremely hard worker. He's an amazing athlete. The fact that he's going to be back, too, is scary for other defenses.”

Since 2010, just 10 freshman receivers have amassed as many as two catches in their inaugural seasons at ND. Fellow freshman Deion Colzie (4 for 67 yards) is one of them. Only three of the 10 recorded double digits catches for the season, with TJ Jones (2010) being the third.

“If a freshman doesn’t play as a freshman, then he’s just not good enough,” senior Braden Lenzy said in the days leading up to the Fiesta Bowl in explaining those numbers. “The first freshman I saw that was ready to play was Zo (Styles). Zo played.

“I think people who think we aren’t trying to play freshmen are mistaken. Like realistically, who’s spot was going to be taken? I understand the fans. You want to get young guys acclimated and all that. It’s starting to happen, especially with the portal. Obviously, times are adjusting.

“So I don’t know. I couldn’t play as a freshman. Y’all saw.”



