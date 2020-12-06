Despite exhibiting poor play for a significant portion of the game, Notre Dame still handled an inferior Syracuse team on senior day and won by a 24-point margin. For a third time in the Brian Kelly era, the Irish finished a regular season with an undefeated record and will, once again, face the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte for the ACC Championship game. But if Notre Dame wants to beat Clemson for a second time, the team must correct many of the mistakes it made against Syracuse, especially its sloppy run fits and the high number of missed tackles on defense.

Irish Defense Plays Poorly Against Run

Prior to Dec. 5, the Notre Dame defense allowed 85.3 rushing yards per game, the fourth-best mark in the nation (and third amongst teams to have played at least four games). The Irish had also shutdown All-American-worthy backs in Clemson’s Travis Etienne and North Carolina’s Javonte Williams, limiting each to a pedestrian 28 yards and fewer than 2.6 yards per carry. Given so much success against the nation’s premier rushers, conventional wisdom led fans to believe that Syracuse’s true freshman running back Sean Tucker, who began fall camp fifth on the depth chart, would be easy to stymie when the Orange traveled to Notre Dame Stadium. But such assumptions were proved wrong. On Saturday, Tucker became the first opposing running back to eclipse 70 rushing yards against Notre Dame this season, as he scampered for 113 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, breaking a number of tackles along the way. He also hauled in two receptions for 46 yards. “They're a good offense,” said sophomore linebacker Jack Kiser. “They have good players. They'd been hit with some injuries this year. But the defense is a little disappointed. We didn't play up to our standard.” Later in the game, sophomore running back Cooper Lutz entered the contest and picked up where Tucker left off. While much of his production came against Notre Dame’s reserves Lutz still carried the ball six times for 102 yards, which included an 80-yard touchdown. His production only exacerbated how poorly the Irish run defense performed. In total, Syracuse carried the ball 35 times for 229 yards (6.5 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns. “They were able to rush a little bit on us,” Kiser said. “We've got to tighten things up next week and move on from it.”

