SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Drew Pyne’s most recent small-sample size snapshot, that has him on a trajectory to break Notre Dame single-season school records for both pass efficiency and completion percentage, invoked two words among much of the Irish fan base this weekend.

What if?

On Monday afternoon, roughly 36 hours after Pyne and the Irish (3-2) took down No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas, the media posed that very concept to head coach Marcus Freeman, with a twist, during his weekly press conference.

Specifically, what if Pyne had been Notre Dame’s starter since game 1? And more pointedly, had Freeman re-evaluated the decision to elevate sophomore Tyler Buchner to QB1 status in mid-August over the junior, Pyne?

Buchner started ND’s season opener against No. 2 Ohio State, a 21-10 road loss on Sept. 3, and a 26-21 home loss to Marshall the following Saturday. In the fourth quarter of the Marshall game, Buchner suffered a season-ending injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

Pyne has topped the depth chart — and ascended in his performance — ever since.

He heads into start No. 4, Saturday night (7:30 EDT; NBC) at Notre Dame Stadium against Stanford (1-4), and Pyne is ranked 17th nationally in passing efficiency (168.3) and seventh in completion percentage (.725).

Both marks, if they were to be extrapolated out to the end of the season, would delete Jimmy Clausen and Bob Williams (161.4 pass-efficiency rating), as well as Ian Book (.682 completion percentage) from the top of the record books in those respective statistical categories.

"No, I don't question that decision at all. That was earned,” Freeman said of Buchner’s starting status. “That was earned through practice, and we made a decision. Sometimes the results can put a mask over your eyes and cloud the process of getting to that decision.

“I know we didn't win that game and three quarters that Tyler played, but Tyler Buchner earned the right to be a starter through preparation. Now, Drew Pyne’s done a superb job. He's done an excellent job at leading this team.

“He's earned the right, obviously, now to be our starting quarterback and has done a great job with this opportunity. But no, I don't question our decision in terms of making Tyler the starter to start the year."

Buchner, ND’s tag-team/change-up QB in 2021 with then-starter Jack Coan, finished his truncated 2022 season 28-of-50 passing for 378 yards and no TDs with two interceptions. That works out to a 111.5 pass-efficiency mark.

Pyne’s relief appearance against Marshall (3-6-1, 20 yards, 1 TD) netted him a 94.7 pass-efficiency mark. After a skittish start against Cal on Sept. 17, Pyne rebounded in the second half to produce a 157.4 for the game.

Against North Carolina, he improved to 171.1, before posting a 185.4 against BYU, going 22-for-28 for 262 yards and three TDs, with an interception on a tipped pass. After starting 4-of-8, Pyne completed his next 15 passes, concluded on a rare drop by All-America tight end Michael Mayer.

It tied the second-longest completion streak in Notre Dame history. Everett Golson (25) owns the record.

The Buchner/Pyne debate, populating message boards and water-cooler conversations, can’t account for one significant factor: Whether it’s reasonable to assume that Buchner would have improved as well had he remained healthy.

It’s unequivocal that the offensive line’s surge and the running game’s emergence aided Pyne’s improvement.

Since the Marshall game, Notre Dame has leaped from 111th in rushing offense to 51st. And the Irish, from that same point, have risen from 90th to 48th in sacks allowed during their three-game winning streak.

Also of note, Buchner faced the No. 7 and No. 13 teams nationally in total defense, in Ohio State and Marshall, respectively. Pyne hasn’t been confronted with a top 50 defense in his three starts, and won’t be for the next two weeks (Stanford is 109th, UNLV on Oct, 22 is No. 64).

But over the last five games of the regular season, there are four top 50 defenses awaiting Pyne and the Irish, starting with unbeaten Syracuse’s 10th-ranked defense on the road on Oct. 29.

So weekly incremental improvement takes precedence over what what-ifs, at least as far as Freeman is concerned.