Top-ranked South Carolina (34-0) and 4 seed Indiana (26-5) meet in the 5 p.m. regional semi, with Friday’s winners reconvening Sunday in Albany to determine the regional’s representative to next week’s Final Four in Cleveland.

Which just happens to be the team that 2 seed ND (28-6) must get through on Friday (2:30 p.m.; ESPN) at MVP Arena in Albany. N.Y., to reach the program’s 11th Elite Eight and first since 2019.

There was so much big-picture intrigue regarding the Notre Dame women’s basketball team’s presence in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Irish coach Niele Ivey almost made it through her entire Thursday press conference without being asked about 3 seed Oregon State.

“Well, first of all, just an incredible team,” Ivey said of the Beavers (26-7), a team ND has faced five times in its history and won them all. “They have a lot of balance, a lot of depth, a lot of height. They're averaging seven, almost eight threes a game. Great size.

“I think for us it's just managing their physicality, their size, but also their ability to shoot from the 3-point line. We're going to be very strategic tomorrow, trying to attack the things that they have defensively but also finding ways to contain their posts and rebounds.”

Oregon State is one of five Pac-12 teams still dancing and the one of those five with the most uncertain long-term future. USC and UCLA are headed to the Big Ten next season, Colorado to the Big 12 and Stanford joining the Irish in the ACC as the league dissolves as a casualty of seismic football-driven realignment.

The Beavers and Washington State have found a temporary haven for the next two seasons in the Gonzaga-led West Coast Conference, but don’t have a clear next step beyond the 2026 season.

“To me it's still surreal, being a West Coaster my whole life,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “And to think that there's no longer a Pac-anything. I think when I was born it was the [Pac-]8. I lived as a student in the 10, and then as a coach I think my first year in the Pac-10 and then 12. It's just always been a thing.

“For us to finish in our sport the way that we have is perfect. National respect was what we always fought for. … I'm really proud of everyone, and of course sad, but that's life. Life changes. I'm very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it and excited to support everyone as we go forward.”

Oregon State’s path forward to its third-ever Elite Eight starts with 6-foot-4 sophomore All-American Raegan Beers, the nation’s most accurate shooter from the field (.663) and who averages a double-double (17.5 points, 10.2 rebound) on a relatively young team with plenty of pedigreed high school All-Americans and bucks the wave of being transfer portal-reliant.

It’s the sixth Sweet 16 for the Beavers, who missed the NCAA Tournament entirely each of the past two years. The two times Oregon State has reached the Elite Eight was 2016, when the Beavers crashed the Final Four, and in 2018, the year ND won its second national title. The Irish beat Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., that season (72-67).

The Beavers’ best suit is their defense, ranking eighth nationally in field-goal percentage defense, just ahead of a team the Irish beat on the road, in UConn (10th), and NC State (11th). They’re, notably, 21st nationally in field-goal percentage, 28th in 3-point shooting, 19th in assists per game and 24th in rebound margin — all sticky challenges for Notre Dame if the Irish can’t avoid foul trouble.

Oregon State’s weakness? Turnover margin. The Beavers are 329th out of 349 Division I teams, which heightens Irish freshman All-American and nation’s steals leader Hannah Hidalgo’s already-vital role in the matchup.

“Such a dynamic player,” Rueck said. “She impacts the game in so many ways. Her pace and her speed is special. Her skill set is special. Her ability to score is special, and her ability to disrupt defensively is special.

“She's gotten the keys to the team. She plays with that confidence and that swagger that she has, the green light. So give Niele a ton of credit for building her up like that. We've seen players like [Jaylyn] Sherrod from Colorado. I say they're somewhat similar in their overall impact and their ability to just go make plays even outside of the system maybe at the time.”

Notre Dame is 21st nationally in turnover margin, and its calling card during its 10-game win streak has been defense. They held those 10 teams, eight of which made the NCAA Tourney Field, to 57.5 points per game.