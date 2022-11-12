Braden Lenzy had been an afterthought for most of No. 20 Notre Dame’s season. Coming into Saturday’s matchup with Navy (3-7), Irish wide receivers had accounted for just five of the team’s 30 offensive touchdowns. And Lenzy’s only one came with less than three minutes remaining in a 44-21 rout of UNLV on Oct. 22. That was until Drew Pyne finally decided to let it loose in ND's 35-32 victory, leaving the fifth-year pass catcher to make the play of his career at Notre Dame (7-3). The result was an improbable catch that brought the attention back to Lenzy — the type he’s deserved all season long in the eyes of ND’s junior starting quarterback.

“That was unbelievable,” Pyne said. “Braden's a guy that all season, I mean, he's been open a ton of times. He runs as hard as he can. And he's a guy that, in practice, he's always got a smile on his face. And I felt like I gotta give him a shot. “I scrambled out there, he beat his man by a couple of yards, and I saw that, and I said, 'I'm gonna give him a chance.' And I threw it up. I mean, it was an unbelievable catch. I've never seen anything like it in my whole life. I'm so happy for him. He's going to continue to keep getting better as well."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BUkUgWU9VIEtJRERJTkc/PGJyPjxicj5HTyBPRkYgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ibHNwZWVkeTIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBibHNwZWVkeTIxPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1lXdjFWWElZdHEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZV3YxVlhJWXRxPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vdHJlIERhbWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBOREZvb3RiYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzE1OTE0ODQ3MDEyNzY5NjY5MTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92 ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Before the 10th game of his senior season, Lenzy had 14 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown. His 9.1 yards per catch were 0.1 yards from matching a career low. For the first time all season, Lenzy led Notre Dame receivers in a game with five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Only two yards came after the catch, with Pyne dealing darts early at M&T Bank Stadium. The Irish junior passer in the first quarter was 9-9 for 134 yards and two touchdowns. All of Lenzy’s production came within the first quarter, his final catch ending the opening period for no gain. Over the next three quarters, Lenzy fell back into the shadows of the Notre Dame offense with no targets. Meanwhile, Pyne struggled significantly in the second half, only completing three passes for 35 yards -- plus an interception — all of which were in the fourth quarter.

Brian Mason the magician does it again

Special teams coordinator Brian Mason is in his first season at Notre Dame. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD Every blocked punt feels like magic. When opposing punters line up to boot against the Notre Dame defense, they might even feel like they’re under a spell. Because in every game for the last five weeks, the Irish found a way to do it again. Graduate student linebacker Jack Kiser had a hand on it this time, extending Notre Dame’s season total to an FBS-leading and program-record-extending seventh blocked punt. For the most part, Mason’s punt block unit has spread the wealth, with six players coming away with a block. Isaiah Foskey has two, while Kiser, Jordan Botelho, Clarence Lewis, Bo Bauer and Prince Kollie each have one. Although Kollie’s punt block came four games ago, he still appreciates the unit’s success under Mason’s direction and the opportunity to be a part of it. “Coach Mase does a really good job of scheming up what the opponent does,” Kollie said. “I'm stoked to be on that unit. It's awesome. So, I enjoy it." With two regular-season games and one bowl game left on the schedule, the Irish are chasing Arkansas State for the record. The Red Wolves had 11 of them in 1976. Notre Dame’s seven blocked punts are the most in the FBS since 2012 and the most by a Power Five team since 2008.

Injury updates

Senior linebacker JD Bertrand did not play vs. Navy due to a groin injury. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Three players were inactive for week 11. As presumed, safety Brandon Joseph was held out with an ankle injury. But there were two unexpected scratches. Freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather was sidelined because of a concussion, and senior linebacker JD Bertrand did not play due to a lower-body injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman described Bertrand's as “more of a groin injury.” Freeman said Bertrand “should be back next week” and is “hopeful” Merriweather can also return.

Hash Marks

Freshman linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka made a tackle against Navy. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

- Junior safety Xavier Watts and freshman linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka both made their first career starts. Before Saturday's game, Watts — who finished with a career-high eight tackles — had played in 22 games throughout his career, while Tuihalamaka has played in every game during his freshman season. - In addition to Watts, senior Marist Liufau (8) and sophomore Prince Kollie (7) recorded career-highs in tackles. Graduate student Jayson Ademilola matched his career-high with six. - With all Notre Dame career tight end records held by Michael Mayer, the junior pass catcher continued one with a catch. Mayer has now caught a pass in all 34 games of his career. - Sophomore wide receiver Jayden Thomas' 38-yard touchdown catch was the longest reception of his career. - Sophomore wide receiver Deion Colzie set a new career-high with 50 receiving yards. His 26-yard grab was his longest of the season. - Sophomore running back Audric Estimé's 30-yard touchdown reception was the first receiving score of his career. - Freshmen running back Gi'Bran Payne (kick returner) and linebacker Jaylen Sneed made their collegiate debuts. - Junior cornerback Clarence Lewis notched his first interception of the season and second of his career. - Junior quarterback Drew Pyne's four passing touchdowns were the most of his career and the most by an Irish quarterback since Jack Coan tossed four in the first half against Oklahoma State in last season's Fiesta Bowl. - The following players moved up in the career games played rankings:

Top seven Notre Dame players in all-time games played Rank Games Played Player 1 61 DL Kurt Hinish (2017-21) 2 59 S Houston Griffith 3 58 OL Josh Lugg 4 57 LB Bo Bauer (out for the season) 5 55 K Jonathan Doerer (2017-21) 6 54 DL Jayson Ademilola 7 53 CB TaRiq Bracy