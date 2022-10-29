Audric Estimé could have been an afterthought. While the sophomore Estimé struggled to protect the football with three fumbles in his previous four games, fellow sophomore Logan Diggs answered any questions about the Notre Dame run game with a combined 330 yards on 64 carries (5.2 yards per carry) in that four-game stretch. Last week against UNLV, Diggs replaced Estimé after his third fumble and took over with a career-high 28 carries and 130 rushing yards for the game. But the coaching staff never lost confidence in Estimé, and their faith in him showed Saturday. During Notre Dame's 41-24 victory at No. 16 Syracuse, Diggs and Estimé received an equal number of carries (20). Except this time, the 6-foot, 227-pound Estimé was the better back by 38 more yards and one more touchdown. And ironically enough, he was better partly because of Diggs’ support.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UT1VDSERPV04gSVJJU0g8YnI+PGJyPkl0JiMzOTtzIEVzdGltZSE8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0F1ZHJpY0VzdGltZT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXVkcmljRXN0aW1lPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0M2ZkRKYm01S1AiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DNmZE SmJtNUtQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vdHJlIERhbWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBO REZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ERm9v dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODY0MzIwMDc0NjYxOTI4OTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD “Logan's my brother, man,” said Estimé after registering a career-high 20 carries for 123 yards and two TDs. “He's literally my brother from another mother. He’s my roommate. I feel like me and Logan's bond can't be any closer. We're always trying to figure ways out (how) we can push each other to get better every day. "So, we just have that bond. Honestly, that's just unbreakable, no matter who's having a bad day or a bad week or bad game. We're there for us. We just always feed off each other. Like one has a big run, and it's like, 'All right, it's your turn to go get a big run now.' "So, I felt like we're just there for each other to lean on and just to push each other to get better." When Estimé fumbled the first two times, Diggs used motivational support by telling him to keep doing his job and to be better. But last week, it came in the form of tough love. “I was a real teammate and told him, for real, ‘If you want to play, you've got to hold onto the ball,’” Diggs said after the UNLV game Oct. 22. “It's as simple as that. We have that mutual respect and that love.”

Sophomore running back Logan Diggs rushed for 85 yards against Syracuse. (© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Estimé started Saturday’s game focused on building confidence. And he did by rushing six times for 36 yards in the first quarter. Then, Diggs took over in the second and third to lead the team with a combined 12 carries for 59 yards and one score. But with the Irish only leading by one score (24-17) to start the fourth quarter, the Irish called on Estimé to carry the workload. He responded with two touchdowns on five carriers and totaled 49 yards. Although Estimé did not directly point to Diggs’ message to describe this week’s turnaround, it sounded like he had parts of it on his mind as he registered his second-career 100-yard game. "Honestly, it was just really to be more mindful of it really because the game of football is named after what I hold in my hand,” he said. “… don't take advantage of it because, literally, it could come out anytime. … No matter what, the ball comes first."

Braden Lenzy limited

Senior wide receiver Braden Lenzy's streak of 18 straight starts was snapped Saturday. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Notre Dame’s most veteran receiver’s impact was minimal on Saturday. For the first time in 18 games, senior Braden Lenzy did not start for the Irish. He was limited to mostly special teams and did not record an offensive stat. “He was ill to start the week,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “So, he missed practice and then we kind of settled into trying to get a little bit more length on the field at wideout. We had a couple of personnel (groups), where we wanted tall guys. We called it ‘tall personnel,’ you know. And the ability to get some of that length — because they have some long corners. “We wanted to be able to challenge those guys, but it started off because of an illness.” Lenzy had 14 catches for 128 yards (9.1 yards per catch) and a touchdown on the season before the game. As a result of Lenzy’s limited availability and the offensive game plan, the 6-5, 211-pound Deion Colzie saw more action. The sophomore finished the game with a career-high three catches for 44 yards (14.7 yards per catch). It was the first time he caught a pass this season.

Hash Marks

Notre Dame avenged a 2003 loss to Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome with a win Saturday. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)