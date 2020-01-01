Northwestern wide receiver Bennett Skowronek will transfer to Notre Dame. He will be a graduate transfer, enrolling in the spring and will be eligible to play in the fall.

Skowronek visited in December and announced his decision to come to Notre Dame on Twitter Wednesday evening. He will be on scholarship.

"After taking a visit last month, I have signed with the University of Notre Dame and will be transferring there for the spring semester," he wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I'm excited for the next opportunity. Thank you for your continued support."