Northwestern Graduate Transfer WR Bennett Skowronek Commits To Notre Dame
Northwestern wide receiver Bennett Skowronek will transfer to Notre Dame. He will be a graduate transfer, enrolling in the spring and will be eligible to play in the fall.
Skowronek visited in December and announced his decision to come to Notre Dame on Twitter Wednesday evening. He will be on scholarship.
"After taking a visit last month, I have signed with the University of Notre Dame and will be transferring there for the spring semester," he wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I'm excited for the next opportunity. Thank you for your continued support."
At Northwestern, Skowronek was set to exhaust his collegiate eligibility this fall and then enter the NFL Draft, but a season-ending injury in September derailed his plans. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2.
"I spent time gathering information and weighing all of my options for the next chapter of my athletic career as I was healing and rehabbing," he wrote. "A few weeks ago, I had the final of several conversations with Coach Fitzgerald about my options for next season. During this conversation, I informed him of my intent to graduate transfer."
Love Thee ☘️ @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/KzXyvfDvPA— Bennett Skowronek (@BSkowronek10) January 2, 2020
In 36 games played at Northwestern over four seasons, the 6-foot-4-inch wide receiver accumulated 110 catches for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns. In both 2017 and 2018, he caught 45 receptions for more than 562 yards.
He played just three games this season, catching 12 passes for 141 yards and no touchdowns.
He was a 5.6 three-star prospect in 2016 and is from Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.