Northeast Spotlight: Predictions for uncommitted prospects
Even though most of the top prospects in the Northeast are already committed there are still some big names waiting to make their pledges. We look at some of those players along with some elite 2026 prospects in this four-pack of commitment predictions in the Northeast region.
It is unclear what Johnson's commitment timeline looks like, but with the early signing period just a few months away, Virginia Tech seems to be in a good spot here.
Sources confirm to Rivals that Johnson is still somebody the Hokies are pursuing, and he took an official visit to Blacksburg in June. The in-state prospect out of Highland Springs High School also has a strong family connection to the program, as his father, Loren Johnson, played for Virginia Tech in the 1990s, and his brother, Braylon Johnson, currently plays cornerback for the Hokies.
The three-star outside linebacker also took an official visit to Maryland in June, and has around 15 scholarship offers in total, but as of right now, Virginia Tech seems to be in the driver's seat.
Prediction: Virginia Tech
This one may be a little too early to make a prediction, but in calling my shot, I get the sense that Elee is very high on Oregon right now. Last month, in speaking with Elee about his top five schools — which also includes Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State — his excitement and passion for the Ducks was easy to recognize.
He took a trip to Eugene in late July and feels a strong connection to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi and defensive graduate assistant Kamran Araghi. He believes the coaches are authentic and that is the kind of staff he wants to surround himself with.
With that said, there is still likely a long way to go in this recruitment, and each of his five finalists have a strong chance of landing a commitment from Elee. Something important to Elee when it comes to finding a program is a strong record of developing edge rushers, which is something that all of his top-five schools boast. Keep a close eye on Ohio State and associate head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson in that regard, though. Still, Oregon seems to have the upper hand as things currently stand.
Prediction: Oregon
Hiter, the No. 1 running back prospect in the 2026 Rivals250, recently broke down his finalists with Rivals. His top five includes Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. But the current intel suggests that the Wolverines may currently be the team to beat.
He was back in Ann Arbor for a late-July visit. A strong relationship with Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford and the future vision that the Wolverines have for him in the offense are things that stand out to Hiter. The four-star running back has also mentioned that Alford has already giving him pointers on how he can improve his game now.
Still, Hiter's five finalists will each have a chance to win him over. Georgia is likely the biggest threat to Michigan right now, and Hiter was in Athens for a camp and visit in June. He likes his fit in Georgia's offense and is well aware of the Bulldogs' ability to develop running backs.
Hiter hopes to take visits to his three other finalists — Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee — this fall and is no rush to make a final decision just yet.
Prediction: Michigan
There is nothing imminent here, as Merrill currently plans to take official visits next summer before making a commitment and that is a ways out. But the No. 2 guard in the Rivals250 has visited Notre Dame multiple times, including in late July, and the chatter is that there is a solid chance he could eventually end up in South Bend.
Merrill also visited Wisconsin in June and Michigan in late July, and has been a frequent visitor to Penn State. He is working out his fall visit schedule, and then plans to cut down his schools list some time after his junior season at Cumberland Valley High School (Mechanicsburg, Pa.). One thing I expect for certain is for Notre Dame to make that list.
Again, it's early, and a lot can change before he makes his decision in 2025, but as of now, the Fighting Irish appear to be in a good spot and it is always possible his timeline gets moved up.
Prediction: Notre Dame