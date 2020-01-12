Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons class of 2021 wide receiver Jacob Gill made his way up to South Bend to see Notre Dame's thrilling 21-20 victory against Virginia Tech Nov. 2. Gill visited several schools during 2019 but his time at Notre Dame really stood out to him. "Overall the visit went great," the 6-0, 170-pounder said. "It was one of the best I’ve had. It was my first time going there and gave me a great feel."

Jacob Gill visited Notre Dame in November. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gill ranks as a three-star prospect according to Rivals and the No. 44 prospect in the state of North Carolina. East Carolina, Louisville, North Carolina State and Wake Forest have all extended offers to him already. Gill spoke with Irish receivers coach Del Alexander while in South Bend. "We just chatted about his receivers and how he coaches them and a little bit of the system they run on offense," said Gill. "The facilities were amazing. I loved their new practice facility; I think that stood out the most. Along with that, the atmosphere was great it was like no other.