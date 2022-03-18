No sleeping on Notre Dame as Cormac Ryan and Irish oust Alabama

“I was just letting it fly. And when you have it rolling, you have it rolling. So picked a good night for it, I guess,” Ryan said.

Ryan was 10-of-13 shooting, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range, and his 29 points are the most for an Irish player in an NCAA tournament game since Mike Brey became coach in 2000.

Cormac Ryan was unstoppable, scoring a career-high 29 points, and sleep-deprived Notre Dame wore down a rested Alabama squad, beating the sixth-seeded Crimson Tide, 78-64, Friday at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

The 6-foot-5 senior guard from New York City scored 11 of Notre Dame’s first 16 points, and also had a highlight-reel layup on a long alley-oop pass from Prentiss Hubb in the final minute of the first half as he scored 18 in the first half.

“It feels good to be able to showcase that on the biggest stage,” Ryan said.

Ryan is averaging 13.8 points a game since moving into the starting lineup on Feb. 9 against Louisville. Brey said Ryan has been more confident since becoming a starter.

“He's been even a better leader, to the point where he drags people with him, even his coach sometimes,” Brey said. “His energy and wanting to go after it is really special right now.

"It comes at a great time. It's funny how that started since he's been starting. And I knew he'd be ready the way he was talking, the way he was talking to his teammates. He senses the moment for us.”

Brey said Ryan pulled him aside in Brooklyn after the Irish were upset by Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals last week.

“He came up, put his arm around me, he said, ‘Coach, be all over our ass tomorrow in practice.’ I said, ‘Message taken. Thank you.’ And so leadership, and they have ownership. It's a neat group that way.”

The Irish opened a 44-36 point lead when Nate Laszewski hit a 3-pointer 46 seconds into the second half. But Jo Davison made three straight baskets for the Crimson Tide to cut the lead to 44-42. Ryan hit another 3 to extend the lead back up to five points.

Ryan then hit a 3, and Paul Atkinson Jr. had a three-point play after being fouled. Atkinson then scored inside again to give the Irish a 52-42 lead.

Noah Gurley scored on a slam dunk for the Tide, and Juwan Gary looked like he was headed for a layup on a steal. Instead he was called for fouling Dane Goodwin. Ryan then hit another 3 to make it 55-44,

The Crimson Tide (19-14) didn’t put up much of a challenge after that as they sustained their fourth consecutive loss.

Notre Dame (24-10) will face third-seeded Texas Tech (26-9) in the second round on Sunday.



